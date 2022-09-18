RTÉ to air funeral of the Queen and present special programme

RTÉ will air live coverage on television and online of the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II which is set to take place on Monday Beginning at 10.30am tomorrow on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Ray Kennedy will present a special programme featuring coverage of the state funeral from Westminster Abbey, London. Kate Egan will provide commentary of the ceremony.

The funeral is due to be attended by heads of state and international leaders including President Michael D Higgins, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin and Presidents Higgins have already paid their respects at the catafalque of her Majesty in Westminster Hall in London.

They along with their wives Mary and Sabina attended the Lying in State of Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II and her now late husband Prince Philip, made a state visit to the Republic of Ireland in May 2011, at the invitation of then President of Ireland, Mary McAleese.

Prior to that visit, King George V was the last reigning monarch to visit the country, in 1911, when what is now the Republic was then part of the UK.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier/PA Wire

The Queen and Prince Philip attended events at Trinity College Dublin, the National War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge and Croke Park stadium.

The Queen also made a speech at a state dinner at Dublin Castle before carrying out engagements in Cork, Kildare and Tipperary.

Meanwhile, the Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, the Queen's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

The coffin will then be brought to Windsor Castle. The hearse will travel to St George's Chapel which is within the walls of the castle, via the Long Walk. A committal service will then be held in the chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service attended by close family members of the late Queen.