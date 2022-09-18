Rescue bid underway to save man trapped in sea cave in Co Mayo overnight 

Ballyglass RNLI are at the scene. Picture: Ballyglass RNLI Facebook page.

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 09:05
Eimer McAuley

A major rescue operation is currently underway to save a man who is trapped in a sea cave along the Co Mayo coastline, where he has been since yesterday evening. 

It is thought that the man was caught by rising waters yesterday and swept into the cave in the Downpatrick Head area. 

A group of kayakers who were in the area at the time brought a woman who was with him to safety - but rescuers were unable to reach the man.

He managed to reach a ledge above water at the back of the cave, where he remains at present. 

An RNLI spokesperson said that the situation is developing and ongoing, and that rescuers from multiple agencies are at the scene. 

"Visual contact was made with the man inside the cave last night, and has remained constant throughout the night as the Ballyglass RNLI Lifeboat crew have remained at the scene alongside emergency services," they said. 

The man's condition is not fully known, bust responders at the scene do not believe him to be seriously injured. 

Sea conditions are making it difficult to reach the man, though water levels are coming back down. 

Coastguard, Gardaí, Ballyglass RNLI, Killala Coastguard, Civil Defence teams, and firefighters as well as ambulance crew, are present and still assessing the situation while figuring out the best way to proceed. 

A Gardaí spokesperson said that there has been no change in the status of the operation so far this morning. 

"Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing operation in the Downpatrick Head area of Co Mayo this morning. 

"There is no further information available at this time," they said. 

