Cultural event commemorates centenary of Civil War

Tolü Makay performs at the National Concert Hall Civil War centenary event on Saturday.

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 19:32
Olivia Kelleher

A cultural event has taken place at the National Concert Hall in Dublin today to commemorate the centenary of the Civil War.

The event, attended and addressed by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, was held to reflect not only on the centenary of the war but to remember those whose lives were lost.

Mr Martin spoke of the need to avoid a narrow focus on the Civil War. "This event is a collective moment for families connected to those who fought in the Civil War and for those who hold positions of trust in our democratic Republic to come together, to remember, to reflect, and to show that even moments of division and regret must be accepted as part of our national story."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the National Concert Hall event.
Mr Varadkar said the Civil War was a failure as a nation. "We were among the most successful revolutionaries in the world breaking free from the greatest empire in the world at the time. Instead of turning our talents to the great challenges of the day, we turned our fire on each other. It was a tragic mistake and set back our country for too long."

Mr Higgins said it was important to recognise that there were complex motivations behind these violent events. "And in particular, the use of cruelty, humiliation, and a destruction of property, some part of it deliberate and part of it impulsive.

"As part of our remembrance today, we all must recognise the atrocities of the Civil War for what that would mean not only to both sides: Cruel, vicious, and at times informed by vengeance, but also the role of the fingers of empire that had not allowed independence and which would continue in provoking Civil War through their demands and impositions."

The event this afternoon incorporated a variety of musical and spoken-word performances.

This included the National Symphony Orchestra and Cór na nÓg, and performers Louise Mulcahy, Tolü Makay, Darragh Morgan and Linda Buckley, Iarla O’Lionaird, and soprano Ailish Tynan.

Poetry was recited by Moya Cannon and an academic address was given by Dr John Borgonovo of University College Cork's Department of History.

Civil War Centenary: Eye-witness account as first shots fired in Dublin

