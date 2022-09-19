Patients face three-year wait for crucial lung function tests

Patients in need of crucial lung function tests are waiting more than three years to be seen in some parts of the country, the Irish Lung Health Alliance has warned.

The lengthy wait is being blamed on a backlog of patients who delayed their tests through fear of catching Covid-19 in hospitals as well as ever-increasing numbers of Covid or long Covid patients and staff shortages, the alliance found following a survey of laboratories.

These laboratories carry out vital breathing tests for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other lung diseases as well as sleep studies and breathing challenge tests.

Out of 19 pulmonary function laboratories which responded, nine said waiting lists for pulmonary function tests are now 18 months long or more, and four indicated a wait time of more than three years.

Waiting lists for sleep studies, diagnosing sleep apnoea, or narcolepsy stretch to more than two years at six laboratories, while nine have lists of a year or more.

Patients waiting for breathing challenge tests, an asthma diagnostic, also face delays, with seven laboratories reporting waits of a year or more, the survey found.

Long Covid a factor

Irish Institute of Clinical Measurement Physiologists president and senior respiratory physiologist Ann Marie O’Connell said Covid-19 and long Covid are affecting this.

“From my experience, a lot of vulnerable people refused to come for diagnostics; they felt very unsafe coming into a hospital. Then there was a backlog of all of those people,” she said.

Covid patients make up another group, with many needing follow-on appointments.

Then you have post-Covid people who, even after six months or more, are still complaining of issues with their breathing.

Post-Covid respiratory clinics have been set up in many hospitals, said Ms O'Connell.

“All of these new clinics were set up but there was no extra funding for extra diagnostics or extra nurses. You just had to absorb these new people. So it’s still ongoing and there is still a huge backlog.”

Some Covid patients experience fluid on the lungs after infection.

“There have been reports in adults that quite a few patients would have pneumonia due to Covid, and so they present many weeks later with a pneumonia-type illness going on,” she said. “They are presenting quite ill at that stage.”

Based at Naas hospital, Ms O'Connell does not treat children, but added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if that is also found in children as well.”

She advised anyone who suspects they have a respiratory condition to attend their GP without delay.

Increased workload

Some 16 laboratories reported an increased workload, including two seeing a 100% increase, five a 50% rise, and five up 25%.

At the same time, two-thirds of the laboratories have staff vacancies including Ms O'Connell's own laboratory, with three posts to be filled.

Doctors treating these patients are “really working blindfolded”, said Dr Marcus Butler, a consultant respiratory physician and member of the Irish Lung Health Alliance.

“At the moment, we are being left to make an educated best guess, which is like seeing a diabetes patient without knowing their blood sugar levels,” he said.

Dr Butler called on the HSE to do better in light of CSO data showing almost a quarter of all deaths last year were of lung-related illnesses.

For more information on World Lung Day (September 25) or the Irish Lung Health Alliance see lunghealth.ie