Adapted bivalent vaccines approved for use against Covid-19

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the use of adapted bivalent vaccines as Covid-19 boosters in Ireland.

Stephen Donnelly accepted the new recommendations from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) which have been endorsed by the interim Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth.

The bivalent vaccines include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant.

They will be used for all those aged 12 and older who are eligible for a booster shot.

Mr Donnelly said the bivalent vaccines will play a significant role in the autumn/winter vaccination campaign.

The decision to progress with bivalent vaccines represents an important step in Ireland's approach to combatting the virus, he said.

"Doses of bivalent adapted vaccines have already been delivered to Ireland thanks to provisions of purchase agreements negotiated by the Commission as part of the EU’s Covid Strategy," said Mr Donnelly.

The interim CMO moved to assure people that the new bivalent vaccines are effective.

The best vaccine for you is the one you are offered at the time you are offered it, and I want to reassure people that all Covid-19 vaccines, existing mRNA vaccines, and adapted bivalent vaccines are remarkably effective and offer good protection against the worst impacts of Covid-19," said Prof Smyth.

She reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated and said that those who have yet to receive any course of Covid-19 vaccine can and should do so as soon as possible.

The adapted booster vaccines will be included in the vaccination programme from early October, with the HSE planning to begin the flu vaccine programme at the same time.

From October, those who are eligible for the booster and the flu vaccine can get them at the same time from participating GPs and pharmacies.