Garda anti-corruption action plan will focus on strengthening measures

Justice Minister Helen McEntee: 'Significant work has been undertaken by An Garda Síochána to counter corruption in the organisation, and to develop a culture where it safe and encouraged to speak up if you are aware of corruption or wrongdoing.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 18:00
Mick Clifford

A new action plan to help tackle corruption in the gardaí was launched on Friday by Justice Minister Helen McEntee. The plan is designed to implement recommendations from the Garda Inspectorate on monitoring and detecting corruption within the organisation. 

The inspectorate report, which was published in March 2021 and titled ‘Countering the threat of internal corruption’, made recommendations around strengthening anti-corruption measures and improving safeguards, particularly in areas such as :

  • Professional boundaries; 
  • The abuse of power for sexual gain;
  • Conflicts of interest/business interests;
  • Substance testing;
  • Vetting;
  • Discontinued court cases;
  • Operation of the statutory exemption from fixed charge penalties in emergency situations.

In total, the inspectorate’s report contained 34 recommendations, all of which were accepted by An Garda Siochána and the Department of Justice. 

Speaking at the publication of the action plan, Ms McEntee said the vast majority of Garda members serve the organisation and the State with integrity each and every day of their careers.

"The unique nature of policing means it is one which is open to the threat of corruption. An Garda Síochána is not alone in this and this report will help ensure that An Garda Síochána has the appropriate structures and measures in place to guard against that threat,” she said.

Any wrongdoing or corruption within policing damages the integrity and morale of officers and staff alike and undermines public confidence in police services.”

"The inspectorate’s report and our associated implementation plan will help ensure the highest standards of integrity and ethical behaviour within An Garda Síochána. 

"It is also imperative that we develop a greater shared understanding of the threat of corruption across the broader criminal justice sector, and I welcome the work by my department in that regard.”

The internal anti-corruption unit was set up in November 2020 and began operation in June 2021. Since the publication of the inspectorate’s report, the gardaí have, according to the department, already made progress in implementing the recommendations of the report. 

Among the areas where progress has been made is the use of power for sexual gain policy as well as the drugs misuse policy.

Ms McEntee noted the work already completed.

“Significant work has been undertaken by An Garda Síochána to counter corruption in the organisation, and to develop a culture where it safe and encouraged to speak up if you are aware of corruption or wrongdoing.

“Clear policies and procedures are in place for reporting and dealing with wrongdoing. Professionalism and integrity is taught and promoted right from training in Templemore for new recruits through to each and every rank and grade in An Garda Síochána.

“To support the commissioner in this work, we have enacted legislation to enable testing of personnel for controlled drugs in An Garda Síochána and my officials are working on supporting legislation to bring this into effect.

“My department will continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána and the Policing Authority to ensure targets are being met and recommendations are implemented in accordance with this plan.”

