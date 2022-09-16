Younger people are spending less as inflation stalls overall spending

Younger people are spending less than their older counterparts as inflation hits the public’s overall spending, latest figures show.

Last month, there were 55,000 fewer transactions, suggesting that inflation is influencing Irish purchasing decisions, according to the AIB Spend Trend for August.

Despite the decrease in transactions, though, spending rose by 0.8% overall, suggesting people are still buying big ticket items, but spending less frequently on smaller ones.

The study used data compiled from over one million card transactions by Irish consumers during August 2022, And has been anonymised and aggregated.

The 25-34 and 35-44-year-old age brackets were the only groups to have seen a reduction in spending.

However, the 18-24 age group saw the largest increase in purchases, along with 65+ age groups.

The study showed that those over retirement age made their biggest spend on airline travel and hotels.

Among all age groups, spending in pubs and off-licenses fell the most with an 8% month-to-month decrease.

Spending also fell by 3% on clothing, groceries, and homeware while slight decreases were also seen in airline travel (-2%) and restaurants (-1%).

However, consumers spent more on electronics (5%), health and beauty (2%), hotels (1%) and hardware (1%).

AIB Head of SME Banking, John Brennan, said: “Those with less in savings - typically younger people - will be particularly influenced by rising costs.

“Digital wallet payments are up 3%, showing how increasingly popular the cashless payment method is becoming with the public. They are now spending nearly €13m a day by tapping their phones and watches.

“This is equivalent to nearly €1 in every €7 during the month being spent via a digital wallet.”