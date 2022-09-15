High incidence of dead birds in Wexford linked to avian flu

Wexford County Council has urged locals not to approach or touch dead wild birds over fears of avian flu.

Avian Influenza A has been confirmed in wild sea birds at a number of locations around the country. Almost 60 wild birds with the disease have been detected.

Wexford County Council has asked for sick or fallen birds locations to be reported to their offices. They have put a system in place for the safe disposal of the animals’ remains.

It comes after a large increase in reports of animal remains in the county, particularly along the coastline. There have also been a number of reports in Co Louth in recent days.

"It is really important that we do all we can to protect people following the detection of Avian Influenza in the region," said Dr Keith Ian Quintyne, consultant in Public Health Medicine.

"We know that people are understandably concerned for the welfare of wild birds, however, it is important that you do not touch potentially infected sick or dead wild birds, and if you find a dead wild bird, follow the guidance."

File photo

The public are advised not to go near birds that are exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

The disease can pose a threat to people in certain circumstances but these types of infections are rare.

To date, no human cases have been reported in Ireland or the EU. However, the UK recently identified a single human case.

If there has been contact with a bird - living or dead - that may be infected, people should immediately wash their hands.

Where there are any concerns or flu-like symptoms, they should contact their GP and make them aware of the fact they may have been exposed to avian flu.

People should avoid surfaces contaminated with bird faeces and untreated bird feathers.

Dogs should be kept on their leash in areas frequented by wild birds to ensure they do not come into contact with infected birds.

Properly cooked poultry meat and eggs do not pose a food safety risk.

Sightings of sick or dead birds can be reported to the local regional veterinary office of the Department of Agriculture.

Suspected cases can be logged through the avian influenza hotline on 01 607 2512 during office hours or 01 492 8026 outside office hours.

The Dublin SPCA said it has been advised by the Department not to take in any sick or injured birds.