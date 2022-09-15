Dr Tony Holohan appointed to board of Irish Hospice Foundation

Dr Tony Holohan appointed to board of Irish Hospice Foundation

Dr Tony Holohan said he is "honoured" to take up the role on Irish Hospice Foundation Board. Picture: Collins

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 12:13
REBECCA LAFFAN AND MICHELLE MCGYLNN

Former chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan has been appointed to the Irish Hospice Foundation's (IHF) board of non-executive directors, it's been announced.

Dr Holohan, who resigned as CMO in July this year, was the face of Ireland's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was announced soon after his resignation that he was to fulfil a role in University College Dublin as Adjunct Full Professor of Public Health at the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences.

Dr Holohan said he is "honoured" to take up the role, stating: "This is an important time for the foundation and the healthcare sectors that they operate in."

"I’m looking forward to helping shape what IHF do to support those in end-of-life and bereavement care.” 

Also appointed to the board is Amilah Ali who works in the community Welfare/Youth Department of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh. 

Welcoming the appointments, Jean Callanan, Chair of IHF said: “I am delighted to welcome Amilah Ali and Dr Tony Holohan to the board of Irish Hospice Foundation. 

"They bring very valuable skills and perspectives which will help IHF to deliver on its vision of an Ireland where everyone experiencing dying, death and bereavement are provided with the care and support that they need.”

Dr Holohan graduated from UCD in 1991 after studying medicine and he went on to specialise in public health. 

He was appointed deputy CMO at the Department of Health and Children in 2001 and took up the role of CMO in 2008.

In March this year, he said he would be stepping down as CMO and taking up a position at Trinity College Dublin.

Following controversy over the Department of Health funding his open-ended secondment, he announced he would no longer take up that position.

Read More

'There could be a new threat': Expert urges public to get Covid-19 booster and flu vaccine 

More in this section

Energy provider Panda Power confirms exit from Irish market Energy provider Panda Power confirms exit from Irish market
Facebook to fix issue with its feed Irish data protection watchdog defends handling of social media investigations
Garda Stock Man, 20s, dies overnight after being hit by train in Meath
#COVID-19
<p>Thelma and Mikey Dennany, who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Friday. Picture: Gardaí/PA</p>

Funeral taking place for 'inseparable' siblings killed in Westmeath car fire

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices