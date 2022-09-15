Funeral taking place for 'inseparable' siblings killed in Westmeath car fire

The funeral service for the two children killed in a car fire in Westmeath last week is taking place this morning at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford, with the siblings described as "vibrant children" who "were inseparable in life".

Thelma, five, and Mikey Dennany, two, died in the fire at Multyfarnham while a passerby pulled their mother Lynn Egar from the vehicle. She remains in hospital.

Speaking at the funeral, Father Sean Casey, Parish Priest of Killoe, said their lives were "so tragically cut short in the full bloom and promise of childhood".

The siblings were described as 'inseparable'.

Prayers were said for "the comfort and consolation" of the sibling's parents and for their brother and sister Eddie and Katelyn, "all of whom are weighed down by sorrow".

"Thelma and Mikey were vibrant children. They were inseparable in life. In the words of their dad Michael — the only thing that separated them was school as they went their separate ways each morning," Fr Casey said.

"Thelma attended dancing classes and football training, Mikey always came to watch her training from the side-line.

"On Saturday week last, he ventured onto the pitch for the first time to join her in the sport she loved.

"They loved to run and laugh and, feel the wind in their hair and to pick wildflowers. They looked forward to trying out their fishing rods. They are together now exploring the highways and byways of heaven."

Speaking of the children's respective school and preschool, Fr Casey said "their teachers and staff had a unique relationship with Thelma and Mikey and with the older brother and sister".

Fr Casey, who baptised both children, said Thelma and Mikey "will remain forever young in the hearts of their parents and brother and sister".

"In quiet times they will sense their presence consoling them with memories of golden days in the past; and with the promise of togetherness in that place where there is no more pain or sorrow and where all tears are wiped away."