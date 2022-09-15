Key member of Kinahan cartel appears in Spanish court over money laundering

John Morrissey, a 62-year-old man who has been identified as a key member of the Kinahan crime cartel, has appeared in a Spanish court over money laundering claims.

Gardaí, the Spanish Guardia Civil, US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and other law enforcement agencies collaborated in an operation to arrest Mr Morrissey in Costa del Sol on Monday after being identified earlier this year by US authorities as a Kinahan enforcer with money laundering offences.

Mr Morrissey, along with two others, appeared in court yesterday after being remanded in custody for two nights with another man.

A woman was also arrested and has been released on bail after appearing before the Marbella court.

US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin, speaking at Dublin City Hall, after it was announced that the US government is offering five million dollars for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang or for the arrest and conviction of its leaders in April.

In April, the UAE government confirmed that it had been investigating the activities of the Kinahan organised crime gang, together with the US, Ireland, the UK, and Spain.

The assets frozen by the gulf state included all personal and corporate bank accounts belonging to members of the gang.

“The relevant authorities co-operate closely on cases involving foreign elements, in line with the UAE’s international commitments and national legal framework for combating illicit activity,” a UAE government official said.

It followed the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) — a branch of the US Treasury Department — sanctioning several senior members of the organised crime group, referred to in its report and here as the KOCG.

In a statement on the matter, OFAC named seven individuals and three businesses.

Mr Morrissey was mentioned in the OFAC report, stating he had worked for the KOCG "for several years" including as "an enforcer".

It says he "facilitates international drug shipments for the organization from South America" and is also involved in money laundering activities.