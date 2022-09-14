Government approves plan to increase minimum wage by 80c 

The minimum wage will increase to €11.30 an hour from January after Employment Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday received Government approval to accept the Low Pay Commission's recommendation.

The minimum wage is going up by 80 cents, a 7.6% increase, from the current amount of €10.50 per hour.

This will see an estimated 164,700 people get a boost in their wages.

For someone working a full-time job on minimum wage, this increase means an increase of €31.20 per week or more than €120 per month, or €1,600 per annum.

The national living wage for 2023 has also been set at €13.10 per hour.

Living wage

The Government's intention is to phase in the Living Wage between now and 2026 when it will become mandatory. In the meantime, it will be revised annually as a benchmark for employers.

Announcing the changes, Mr Varadkar said: “We want to reward work and ensure that work pays more. Minimum wage workers are among the hardest working people in Ireland and deserve to be paid more, particularly at a time of rising prices.

"So, the Government has agreed to accept the Low Pay Commission’s recommendation to increase the National Minimum Wage by 80 cents to €11.30 from the 1st of January. At least 164,700 people, and possibly more, are estimated to be in line for this increase, with many others on slightly higher pay levels also receiving a knock-on increase.

“I hope that this increase, along with the other measures that will be announced as part of Budget 2023, will help to protect the lowest paid workers from the rising cost of living. Our objective is to put more money in people’s pockets and reduce the cost of living," he added.