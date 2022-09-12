Most countries opt for short-term cost-of-living fix instead of permanent solutions, analysis finds

Most countries opt for short-term cost-of-living fix instead of permanent solutions, analysis finds

Eurofound said most policies are 'temporary, ad hoc measures — very few policy actions are of a permanent nature', and that one-off, lump sum payments are more common than monthly supports.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 16:12
Pádraig Hoare

Most EU countries have only taken temporary reactive measures to stem the bleeding from the cost-of-living crisis across the bloc, rather than long-term policy changes.

The €200 one-off payment made by the Irish Government towards electricity costs has been typical of the response from various leaders across the EU, an analysis by the the Dublin-based EU agency Eurofound, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, said.

As energy bills and consumer prices soar, citizens have been feeling the pinch for months, with governments wrestling with how best to tackle the burgeoning crisis.

Eurofound said most policies are "temporary, ad hoc measures — very few policy actions are of a permanent nature", and that one-off, lump sum payments are more common than monthly supports.

As governments can influence prices most directly via taxes, they have mainly resorted to tax cuts or credits, but they also provide subsidies — few countries have resorted to price controls, it added.

Luxembourg was the only country where a permanent measure targeting all employees was reported, Eurofound said.

"Here, the government, following consultation with social partners, advanced the indexation-based increase of wages from August to April 2022 to address the rise in prices. This increase applies to all employees. Another general measure was introduced in Malta, where cheques of €100 (for workers and students) and tax refunds for workers earning less than €60,000 a year were issued."

Like Ireland's €200 one-off payment for electricity bills, Belgium issued a €100 federal heating bonus and €200 heating oil voucher, while Greece offered monthly subsidies ranging from €30 to €180 per megawatt-hour (MWh) consumed.

Germany offered a gross sum of €300 paid to employees via the salary from their employer, who in turn were compensated by the federal state. 

The Netherlands had a more permanent measure, where the government earmarked €300m for citizens to make their homes more sustainable and to carry out energy-saving measures, Eurofound said.

When it comes to motoring costs, which spiralled throughout the spring and summer, four countries introduced subsidies.

"In France, private and business consumers of fuel receive a discount of 15 cent per litre, while in Luxembourg, the discount is 7.5 cent per litre. In Spain, a similar discount amounts to 20 cent per litre: 15 cent is refunded by the government and 5 cent is borne by the distributor. 

"Portugal initially began with a discount of 10 cent per litre, but increased it to 40 cent per litre in March and April 2022, with a maximum amount of 50 litres per month. Meanwhile, Sweden is discussing a legal proposal to subsidise the owners of private cars with a lump sum of €96 to €145 per year," Eurofound said.

Read More

Ireland facing 'one of the most challenging winters in a generation'

More in this section

Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park
Rush For Irish Passport Applications Increases By Britons Since Brexit Irish passport to get a facelift under €550,000 redesign
'We're both happy and healthy': Couple tie the knot after garda donates kidney to wife 'We're both happy and healthy': Couple tie the knot after garda donates kidney to wife
#Cost of living#Energy PricesPlace: European UnionOrganisation: Eurofound
<p>Around the country, only two of the 29 hospitals with emergency departments had enough beds to meet the demand arising from the high number of patients attending who needed to be admitted. </p>

More than 550 patients on trolleys with concern growing in Limerick and Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices