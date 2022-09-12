Uptake of Covid boosters falling despite predictions of autumn surge in infections

The public’s appetite for Covid-19 boosters has fallen, with a 77% uptake for the second round compared to almost 97% for the first round, despite predictions of an autumn surge in infections.

The HSE has blamed the drop-off on public perception that the virus now poses less of a risk to health, as well as the impact of the summer holidays.

“Uptake of the second booster continues to remain low compared to previous programmes which saw over-65s and immunocompromised achieve the highest uptake,” a spokeswoman said.

“However, uptake at each stage of the Covid-19 vaccination programme has fallen in line with demand that is likely determined by the perceived risk of Covid-19 infection and other lesser factors such as holiday seasons.”

She said the 77% rate puts Ireland in sixth position in the EU in terms of uptake in this round of boosters.

Experts, including the World Health Organization, predict an autumn surge of infections, and the HSE is planning to deal with this.

The HSE is operating community vaccination centres around the country. The spokeswoman said more locations may be opened, or the opening times of the current sites extended, should demand for boosters increase.

Pop-up sites or mobile vaccination units, to reach certain vulnerable groups, could be used again, as was done during the first round of vaccinations last year.

Vaccinations at home continue for people who are unable to travel to a vaccination centre, GP, or pharmacy for health or other reasons.

The spokesperson said that, up to August 29, 4,030 people got their first booster shot at home and, under this current campaign, a further 1,974 people have received their second booster at home.

Concern over long Covid

Among children aged five to 11, the uptake for first vaccine shots has remained consistently low, with 25% of the 480,000 children in this age-group fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

The spokeswoman said vaccination was recommended for these children due to risks from the virus, and also of developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or long Covid.

“It was also recommended that parents or guardians of children be informed of the known benefits, risks, and uncertainties of Covid-19 vaccination, and that any decision made by parents to accept, defer or refuse vaccination for their child be respected,” she said.