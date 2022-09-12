Nearly 300 animal deaths in Fota, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park

Nearly 300 animals died in the country’s three largest zoos during the past two years, new figures have revealed.

The deaths recorded at Fota Wildlife Park, Dublin Zoo and Tayto Park included sea lions, giraffes, cheetahs and ostriches, as well as endangered species such as a red panda, ring-tailed lemurs, and a chimpanzee.

Almost half of the 294 animal deaths reported in 2020 and 2021 occurred at Fota Wildlife Park, according to official inventories obtained under freedom of information laws.

These included eight cheetahs, seven bison, two giraffes and a scimitar-horned oryx, which is extinct in the wild. Two of the zoo’s three critically endangered mountain chicken frogs also died in 2020.

More than half of Fota’s 38 Humboldt penguins perished last year, along with two endangered ring-tailed lemurs, an endangered Francois langur monkey, and a critically endangered axolotl.

Giraffes feeding at Fota Wildlife Park. Two of the park's giraffes died during 2020 and2021. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In Dublin Zoo, two California sea lions, a giraffe, a zebra, four out of five ostriches, and an endangered chimpanzee were among the 92 animals that died during 2020 and 2021.

They also included seven critically endangered Sulawesi macaques and two of the zoo’s six endangered African painted dogs. Out of 21 endangered Waldrapp ibis birds born at Dublin Zoo during the two-year period, 11 died within 20 days.

A total of 59 animals died at Tayto Park in Co Meath during 2020 and 2021. Details of these were not available, but 10 animals that died between November 1, 2021, and May 9, 2022, included the zoo’s only reindeer, a raccoon, an endangered ring-tailed lemur, and one of its two leopards.

Two endangered ring-tailed lemurs died at Fota last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A spokeswoman for Tayto Park said a new companion for the remaining leopard would be arriving in the near future.

“Sadly, death is very much part of life and, despite our best efforts, it is not always possible to extend an animal’s life irrespective of intervention or the quality of care provided,” she said.

A spokesman for Dublin Zoo said the “vast majority” of deaths were the result of common issues associated with the animals’ age, and the numbers were in line with mortality rates in the wild.

“The physical and psychological wellbeing of the animals in our care is paramount to Dublin Zoo. However, as in the wild, animals also die. In every such situation, the best of veterinary care and attention is given. We mourn the loss of every animal,” he said.

Four out of five ostriches died at Dublin Zoo during 2020 and 2021. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fota Wildlife Park did not respond to a request for comment.

Labour Party senator Annie Hoey, who used parliamentary privilege in July to reveal a whistleblower’s allegations of animal welfare breaches at Dublin Zoo, described the details of deaths at the country’s largest zoos as “deeply concerning”.

She also revealed she would be returning to the issue of animal welfare in zoos when the Seanad reconvenes this week.

“The people I have spoken to care deeply about the wild animals [in zoos] and want to see the highest standard of care and welfare for them. This is what I believe the public also expects from Dublin Zoo, so I will continue to utilise all the parliamentary avenues open to me to pursue this issue to a satisfactory conclusion,” she said.