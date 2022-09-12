More than 550 patients on trolleys with concern growing in Limerick and Cork

More than 550 people were on hospital trolleys on Monday morning waiting for a bed with patients across Munster and Connacht the most badly affected.

Patients at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) faced long delays with 60 people on trolleys, followed by Galway University Hospital with 54 and Cork University Hospital where 53 people were unable to get a bed.

Figures gathered by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) as part of their daily trolley watch show smaller Munster hospitals also faced challenges.

There were 12 people on trolleys at the Mercy University Hospital, 18 at University Hospital Kerry, and eight in Clonmel at Tipperary University Hospital among the national total of 556.

Around the country, only two of the 29 hospitals with emergency departments had enough beds to meet the demand arising from the high number of patients attending who needed to be admitted. This included University Hospital Waterford where no patients were on trolleys on Monday.

Patients in other hospitals across the West were also waiting for beds, including 51 in Sligo and 41 in Letterkenny.

The INMO figures also show the pressures the children’s hospitals in Dublin are under with nine children waiting for a bed in CHI at Temple Street and four in CHI at Crumlin.

Concern has been growing in Limerick and Cork at the rising trolley numbers. Just days ago a petition relating to UHL and signed by 15,000 people was handed into the Oireachtas committee on public petitions by the Midwest Hospital Campaign.

A spokeswoman said: “This action was taken to put the national spotlight on the need to tackle overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick and to address the situation of timely access to safe and proper healthcare in the Midwest.” It also called for further upgrading of emergency services for the smaller hospitals in Ennis, Nenagh and St Johns which support UHL.

Last month, the INMO found almost 10,000 patients spent time on a trolley in a shocking new monthly record. General secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha called for urgent action.

“The consistently high levels of overcrowding we have seen this summer are sounding the alarm for a very bleak winter ahead, unless immediate action is taken by the Minister for Health and the HSE in the form of a fully-funded winter plan,” she said.