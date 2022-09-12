Death of two young children in car fire leaves 'overwhelming sadness'

Hundreds of people gathered in Westmeath for a vigil of remembrance for two young children who died last Friday in a car fire.

The tragedy took place near Multyfarnham and gardaí have not ruled out the possibility that the fire was started maliciously.

Five-year-old Thelma was pronounced dead at the scene while her brother Michael, an infant, was rushed to the Regional Hospital Mullingar, and was later pronounced dead.

Young children at St. Cremin’s National School as priests read words of solace by torchlight behind them. Photo: Barry Cronin for The Irish Times.

Their mother Lynn Egar was pulled from the fire and is currently receiving treatment for her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

In the quiet area of Westmeath where the tragedy occurred, locals are struggling to come to terms with the loss of two young lives.

Fr John O'Brien, a local priest, has said that many have been left with an "overwhelming feeling of sadness and disbelief."

Speaking on RTÉ Morning Ireland, he said that parents were meeting locally to discuss how to explain the tragedy to their children.

The principal of St Cremin's national school, Karl Dermody, was in attendance at the vigil yesterday evening, alongside two teachers who carried photos of Michael and Thelma.

Vigil in Multyfarnham, County Westmeath to remember children who died in tragic incident on Friday. Pictured is St. Cremin's National School principal Karl Darmody leading the walk with friends and relatives.Photo: Barry Cronin.

Five-year-old Thelma was a senior infant pupil at the school.

As pupils returned to classrooms there this morning, psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present to support them.

Fr O'Brien said that while coming to terms with grief will be difficult for many parents, it will be "even more challenging for children to face this awful sense of grief and loss which could be devastating for them."

He said that the most important thing people can do now in the area is to talk to one another about how they are feeling.

"Talking is so important to the healing process, if there are tears let them flow," Fr O' Brien further said.

Gardaí have said that investigations into the fatal car fire are ongoing and that they are currently investigating "all circumstances surrounding the fire".