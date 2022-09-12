More than 70% of young people considering emigration for better quality of life

More than 70% of young people in Ireland aged 18-24 are considering moving abroad for a better quality of life, a new survey has found.

A youth organisation has warned that “unless young voices are heard in this budget, many will choose to leave”.

The research was carried out by RedC on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) which expressed concern about the “severe impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on young people in Ireland”.

The NYCI, which represents 55 voluntary youth organisations, called on the Government to support young people in the upcoming budget to dissuade emigration.

The survey also found that 80% are fearful for their future, 50% reported worse mental health in the context of the rising cost of living, 40% were not as happy as they were six months ago, 50% are struggling to make ends meet, and around a quarter said their experience with housing in the last six months is worse.

“There is a real fear from young people about what the future holds for them,” said Paul Gordon, at NYCI director of policy and advocacy.

“The cost of living is affecting all of society, but it is impacting young people in a different way.

They are more likely to report mental health difficulties and challenges with accommodation, and to spend a greater portion of their income on education and public-transport expenses.”

In its pre-budget submission, the NYCI called for a reduction in further and higher education fees, an increase in the minimum wage for under-20s to the same as over-20s, an increase in the rate of jobseekers’ allowance for young people in line with over-25s, and an increased investment in youth work services.

The group said its survey suggested “strong support across all age groups for our proposals”.

“Unfortunately, an overwhelming majority feel a better quality of life can be achieved elsewhere,” said Mr Gordon.

We’re concerned that unless young voices are heard in this budget, many will choose to leave.”

One 24-year-old survey respondent said the cost-of-living crisis has stopped her from saving money altogether.

“I am planning to leave Ireland in the next six months due to this,” she said. “The majority of my friends have plans to leave Ireland before the end of 2022.”

One 21-year-old woman in Muster said: “Costs like fuel, housing, etc, have left me to budget more drastically and decrease my discretionary spending significantly. I often think twice before making plans with friends or family, which in turn has left me to feel left out and disconnected.”