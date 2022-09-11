Aer Lingus flights return to normal while many passengers remain stranded in Europe

Aer Lingus says its flights are scheduled to operate as normal at Dublin Airport today.

Customers can come to the airport at the normal time for their flight.

The airline said the break in connectivity which caused severe disruption to flights yesterday has been fixed and it is taking steps to bring all of its systems back online.

It had to cancel 51 flights yesterday, mainly to and from Dublin Airport to Europe and the UK.

Any customer impacted by yesterday's disruptions will be able apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge.

Aer Lingus said customers were being contacted directly to re-accommate them as efficiently as possible.

Aer Lingus says its flights are scheduled to operate as normal at Dublin Airport today.

It also said that additional customer service agents have been made available to help deal with the high volume of calls.

Those who were due to travel on Saturday can rebook their flights over the next three days with no additional charge. Where that option does not suit, passengers can change to a later travel date with change fee waived or they can request a refund for their trip.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Eoghan Corry of Air and Travel Magazine, said everything appears to be back on track since the server came back online.

"Everything will run pretty much as normal today but, of course, there is a knock-on from yesterday.

There were about 9,000 passengers overall affected. We have something like 2,000 passengers stranded in 12 different cities throughout Europe at the moment."

Due to the technical issues yesterday, Emily Rafter from Wexford found herself stranded in Amsterdam.

The situation has left her reluctant to travel with Aer Lingus in the future.

"I really don't know. Coming over we had such a nice experience, everything was on time," she said.

"It was just so professional. Everyone was very friendly and approachable and happy.

"But going forward I don't think I'll ever risk this again because it is just messy now.

"I just want to be back home. We still have a two-hour drive when we get back to Dublin as well."