Thunderstorms and localised flooding forecast as rain warnings come into effect

The entire country is subject to rain warnings until 3am on Monday morning. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 08:31
Michelle McGlynn

A status orange rain warning is currently in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

The warnings, issued yesterday, came into effect at 3am this morning and will remain in place until 3pm in Kerry and 3am in Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann is predicting persistent heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms.

The rain will cause disruption and localised flooding.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for the rest of the country. It also came into effect at 3am on Sunday and will run until 3am.

Showery rain in the southwest of the country will extend nationwide as the morning goes on.

Thundery downpours are possible especially in the south and southwest.

Through the afternoon and evening, some drier intervals will develop in the south and midlands. Temperatures will be in the high-teens and low 20s.

There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, heaviest and most persistent in the southeast and northwest.

Tomorrow, showery rain will gradually die out in the southeast while patchy rain will continue over the northern half of the country.

This rain will generally break up as it moves south during the afternoon.

People can expect good sunny spells to follow for the rest of the day.

High pressure coming in from the west is set to bring dry and fine weather for the rest of the week.

