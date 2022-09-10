Belfast or Blind: 100th bus departs for cataracts service

Around 3,200 people with cataracts have been treated due to a long-running bus service from West Cork.

The service, dubbed Belfast or Blind, took off for the 100th time at 9am this morning, ferrying more people to Kingsbridge Private Hospital to get their cataracts done.

Kick-started some five years ago by TDs Michael Collins and Danny Healy-Rae, it was initially designed to help those stuck on long waiting lists but is now regarded as one of the most efficient ways to access eye surgery.

Treatment was initially reimbursed via the Cross Border Directive (CBD) on Healthcare but it has been replaced by another reimbursement scheme, the Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme.

Mr Collins said he assumed the service would last six months.

“I feel as passionately now about it as I did back in 2017," he explained.

I am very proud I have met all 100 buses before they go up to go through everything with the patients and met about 98 buses when they come back to see if everything went okay.

Mr Collins said the demand for the service illustrates the need for cataract services in Bantry General Hospital, Mallow Hospital and other hospitals in the Cork and Munster area.

He added: “There is one thing lacking here is respect to our elderly who got up early in the morning and built our country to what it is today.

“Our Government is quite happy to let them go blind, leaving them five years on waiting for a 25-minute surgery.”

Asked about people going blind on waiting lists, a Department of Health spokesperson said the pandemic had hit waiting lists.

But they added: “The Waiting List Action Plan includes a commitment that anybody waiting six months, who is clinically suitable, will receive an offer of care.

“This includes cataract procedures.”

Danny Healy-Rae greeting the first patient of the 100th Belfast or Blind Bus, at 7am this morning just outside Killarney, before it took off to collect patients in the town. Picture: Neil Michael

Mark Regan, CEO Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, said: “I don’t think any of us could have imagined not only that these buses would still be going five years later but also that the demand continues to grow in both our hospitals in Belfast and Ballykelly (Derry).”

Among the latest to use the service is confectioner Alan Palmer, from Ballygarvan, near Cork Airport.

He started suffering from problems with his eyes six years ago, and their condition has been deteriorating ever since.

He got a seat after a late cancellation on the cataracts express.

“I think what deputies Collins and Healy-Rae are doing is brilliant,” the 64-year-old said.

“They shouldn’t have to be doing it but people don’t have very many places to go to if they can’t get what is a very simple and quick procedure done on the health service.”

John Ambrose, 75, was the first patient into this morning’s bus.

Four weeks ago, he was told he needed to get his cataracts done but he was likely facing a long wait before he would be able to receive surgery.

Finally, he tried the last name on the list of suggestions from his optician: call Danny Healy-Rae.

“I did and within a few weeks, I had a place on the bus,” the retired farmer, from Mountcollins, Co Limerick, said.

“None of the hospitals who said I'd have to wait for up to a year before they would even see me suggested going up north.

“I really don’t mind going all the way to Belfast. I don’t really care where they get done, as long as they get done.”