Gardaí investigating 'all circumstances' after death of two children in Westmeath car fire 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 22:42
Eimer McAuley and Neil Michael

Gardaí have said that they are investigating "all circumstances" surrounding the deaths of an infant and a child in a car fire in Westmeath this afternoon. 

The results of the autopsies and forensic examinations, which are due to be conducted tomorrow, will determine the course of the investigation.

The alarm was raised just after 4pm after a car with three occupants was discovered on fire on a rural road at Lackan near Multyfarnham. 

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene. 

An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead.

Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Picture: James Flynn/APX
Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Picture: James Flynn/APX

The remains of a young girl were discovered inside the car at the scene. Her remains have been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A woman was treated at the scene for burn injuries. She was taken by air ambulance to a Dublin hospital. Her injuries are understood to be serious, but are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is being examined tonight by the Garda Technical Bureau and will remain preserved overnight. The car has been removed from the scene and will be further forensically examined tomorrow.

The scene has also been examined by the State pathologist, Dr Sally Ann Collis, who will carry out autopsies on both deceased in the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, tomorrow. The coroner has been notified.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to provide ongoing support to family members affected by the incident, and is also working with other State agencies. 

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with any information in relation to the fatal incident to contact investigating gardaí in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda station.

Former Fianna Fáil county councillor Brian Crum said: “Everybody is very shocked by what has happened, although nobody really knows at this stage what exactly happened.

“What everyone is hearing is that the car burst into flames.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Place: Westmeath
