Two children dead and woman injured in Westmeath car fire 

At approximately 4pm today, gardaí and emergency service attended at the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of County Westmeath

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 19:03
Rebecca Laffan

A young boy and girl have died in Co Westmeath this afternoon following a car fire in Westmeath.

"At approximately 4pm today, gardaí and emergency service attended at the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of County Westmeath," said a garda spokesperson.

A woman was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He has since been pronounced dead."

The remains of a juvenile female were also discovered at the scene, it was added.

"Enquiries are ongoing" into the incident, it was confirmed. 

More to follow.

