One quarter of charity's clients are working but homeless

The country's oldest working charity has said one-in-four of its clients are working and homeless - and that this figure has increased by 20% in the past year.

Mendicity, based in Dublin, also said that it was going to open a foodbank next month for people who are working but possibly not linking in with other services, as the impact of the cost-of-living and housing crises takes its toll.

Louisa Santoro, Mendicity CEO, said the charity conducts regular surveys of its clients and the most recent, of some 140 people, showed 25% were working and homeless.

"It is not surprising at all," she said. "This bears out what we think is happening, which is more people adversely affected by the housing crisis, and just because you have a job doesn't mean you have a place to live.

"We would never have seen this before."

It comes amid record-breaking levels of homelessness and various charities reporting rising demand for practical assistance - including food and clothing - in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Santoro said the clients who were working but homeless filled a variety of jobs in hospitality, construction and general operative posts, and one issue was supporting them to continue working when they might be staying in sometimes "chaotic" hostels or other forms of emergency accommodation.

"We need a plan so they can stay in work," she said. "For people working in hospitality, one of the major challenges is curfews in hostels. I have guys in tents that are working."

She said many clients were also not on a waiting list for social housing, despite being homeless, due to assessments focusing on whether they are working in the area, have family in the area, a child in school, or a medical need.

She said the Dublin Region Homeless Executive should be able to produce data on how many people currently in emergency accommodation are not on a social housing list, adding: "If you are not on a housing list there is no exit plan."

Meanwhile, Mendicity will start a food bank next month on foot of the difficulties faced by clients who face competing demands with limited income. Louisa Santoro said: "There are people who are going to have to make these choices."

Barnardos Giving Day

Elsewhere, Barnardos marked its Giving Day, on which it asked members of the public to make donations to help vulnerable families, by reporting a 70% increase in parents saying the cost-of-living increases have negatively affected their children over the past six months.

Mary Gamble, Barnardos Director of Fundraising, said: “Families who we support who were struggling financially in the past are reporting that things are a lot worse and families we support who have managed well in the past, albeit with tight budgets, are now in need of help with bills and payments, admitting that they are finding things more and more difficult.

"This year we have seen increases in the need for practical support like fuel vouchers, food supplies and giving parents access to facilities to wash and dry their clothes – this is due to the increase in energy prices. We are preparing for the winter now and will need to make sure children have things like warm coats and sturdy shoes."