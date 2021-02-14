Death and despair on the streets

Gary Dineen FOUND DEAD ON 13 AUGUST 2020, CORK by Noel Baker

gary Dineen knew how to build a tune around a sample, a note, a chord. He definitely had a way with words.



On his Soundcloud account, Gary De Don, his songs are still spinning in the eternity of the internet, and the lyrics roll in his distinctive Cork city accent, rapping about things being "scripted in scriptures" and how "things are falling apart, gotta move on, gotta stay strong... rise to the top".



Gary, originally from St Luke's Cross in the city, might have reached the summit, but it wasn't to be. On August 12 last his body was found near the entrance to the Merchant's Quay shopping centre. In the days that followed gardai ruled out foul play, with CCTV footage indicating Gary had entered the carpark alone on August 8. An inquest may piece together what happened, but one working theory is that he fell to his death. He was just 35.



As his family mourned his tragic passing, attention turned to a radio interview he had given to Cork’s 96FM just weeks previously. Speaking as 'James' he said the pandemic had made a bad situation worse, not least because of a reduction in the capacity of the Nightlight emergency service provided by Cork Simon and Cork City Council.



“I’m lucky to get in on a mattress on the floor at night and they threw me out at 7 o’clock in the morning, until 11 at night, during the whole virus, they’re kicking me out at 7 o’clock in the morning, not leaving me in until 11pm and then 11pm becomes 11.30pm," he said.



As he had rapped a few years before: "live well, escape from the depths of hell..."

Kathryn Connolly misses her brother. "I still do, it's very, very hard."



Gary, four years younger than Kathryn, "was the baby" in the family. Their older brother, Don, passed away 10 years ago. Gary's Soundcloud name was a tribute to his memory.



Kathryn, who lives in Tralee, went above and beyond on Gary's behalf over the years, but there is little solace in that now. As she points out, Gary didn't come from poverty, but he had his own struggles. There was teenage experimentation with drugs, but she believes it was her brother's mental health issues which derailed him at various stages of his life. Having attended Christians secondary school and then Rockwell College, Gary left at 15 and began work as a roofer and a plasterer.



"He wasn't academic," Kathryn says, "he worked with his hands and he blossomed."



However, there were ebbs and flows. "Gary was bipolar as well and struggled with his mental health and it took more of a toll on him earlier on in life," Kathryn says. "He was not getting much help from mental health services."

There were times when he was "mixing with the wrong crowd", when addiction set in and he was in and out of work.



"Myself and my husband paid for Gary to go to rehab," Kathryn says. "He was clean for two years and he moved to Navan and studied music.



"He was always into his music, rapping and poetry," she explains. "He did music in a college up there for a year, then came back and moved to Limerick and one of my cousins gave him work, he was flying. Then came back to Cork and it all went downhill again."



She can't put her finger on why, exactly, but she has some ideas.



"Gary used to kind of tell me what I wanted to hear, you know that kind of way," she says.



"He tried to help a lot of people when he came back as well. My father had a house in Cork, he gave him one of the apartments to live in. He tried to help a lot of people, on the street or just out of prison, and they just took total advantage of him.



"When they were in this one space it all went haywire."



This is a view echoed by one of his old schoolfriends.

Anto Yau, a musician, said on a public Facebook post in the aftermath of Gary's death that "Gary Dineen (De Don of Hope) would offer me a piece of his last cupcake even if I knew that he was starving but I wouldn't take it obviously, We would have some Irish tea, set him up nicely with a pen and something to write on and I'd get into my zone then we create."



He wrote how Gary's house was "very pleasant cups of tea and music creativity". But it seems something changed, including the company Gary was keeping. De Don of Hope was recorded, but maybe behind the scenes, hope was slipping away.