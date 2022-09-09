Supports for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder inadequate, say majority of caregivers

A survey of parents and caregivers of children and young people with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) has found the vast majority do not believe there are enough supports in place for those affected.

The research is the first of its kind in Ireland and has been conducted by Dr Katy Tobin of Trinity College Dublin in collaboration with Alcohol Forum Ireland and ENDpae, a support group for parents and carers of people with the disorder in Ireland.

The study was also being promoted by recently-established FASD Ireland, which has opened its office in Ennis, Co Clare.

Dr Tobin said the survey found that 87% of caregivers reported that supports for FASD were inadequate.

In addition, 61% of caregivers surveyed felt that their child’s school did not understand FASD.

According to figures published by the World Health Organization in 2017, it is estimated that approximately 600 babies are born each year in Ireland with FASD.

High rate of FASD in Ireland

Ireland ranks third out of 187 countries for prevalence of FASD, behind South Africa and Croatia.

The full report from the study findings will be published next month.

The preliminary findings of the survey, conducted among 82 participants, were released to the Irish Examiner as FASD Day takes place today.

In the coming weeks, ENDpae and Alcohol Forum Ireland will share the first promotional clips from an upcoming series of short films that are in production and will be released later in the autumn.

“These short films will be hugely beneficial in bringing the voices and experiences of people with FASD and their families to a wider audience,” David Geery of ENDpae said.

“Since the beginning, we have advocated for a ‘nothing about us, without us’ approach to our work on FASD.”

We want to be at the policy making table, we want to be seen, we want to be heard.

ENDpae will be delivering training to foster carers, youth workers, social workers and others as a way of raising awareness of what supports are needed and what strategies can support young people with FASD in schools and out-of-schools settings.

Tristan Casson-Rennie, chief executive of FASD Ireland, said that the Clare-based organisation is running a social media campaign throughout September entitled “You never drink alone when you are pregnant”.

The campaign advises people who are either pregnant or considering having a baby to stop drinking alcohol.

A spokeswoman for the Health Service Executive said that a survey is currently being undertaken among health, social care and education professionals across Ireland “to better understand knowledge and awareness of FASD and alcohol use during pregnancy, practices in terms of prevention, services available for assessment and treatment, care pathways, and the challenges in accessing care”.

She added: “This survey is being done in collaboration with the University of Limerick. The findings will inform the development of professional development supports and business cases for the development of services.”