Gardaí seek assistance in finding missing Westmeath teen

Gardaí are requesting the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy who has been missing from Westmeath since September 2.
Sean Byrne, 17, has been missing from the Glasson area of Co Westmeath since last Friday.
Sean is described as being approximately 5'5" in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.
Gardaí are requesting that anyone with any information on his whereabouts contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.