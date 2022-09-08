Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh drops sexual harassment case against RTÉ

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh drops sexual harassment case against RTÉ

The 'Nationwide' presenter had filed a complaint under the Employment Equality Act against RTÉ, alleging she was sexually harassed, victimised and isolated. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins 

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 11:41
Sally Gorman

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has withdrawn a sexual harassment case taken against the national broadcaster, RTÉ has announced.

According to RTÉ, no compensation has been paid.

The presenter did not attend the hearing at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning, but her lawyer confirmed in a short statement that Ms Ní Chofaigh “accepted the outcome of an RTÉ investigation into the matter". 

Ms Ní Chofaigh is reported as sayings she “wishes to draw a line in the sand in respect of the matter". 

The Nationwide presenter had filed a complaint under the Employment Equality Act against RTÉ, alleging she was sexually harassed, victimised and isolated.

At an earlier preliminary hearing of the case in May, the WRC heard Ms Ní Chofaigh would claim she had been “sidelined in the office” after raising allegations of sexual harassment.

RTÉ has denied allegations the presenter was harassed by other personnel at the station.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh claims she was sexually harassed by a 'public figure' at RTÉ

