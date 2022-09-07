Two speedboats, 12 motorcycles and €600k of drugs seized in Dublin as three men arrested

Gardaí have made a large suspected drug and vehicle seizure in Dublin following a planned search operation that was targeting the sale and supply of drugs and anti-social behaviour.
Three men in their 20s were arrested by Gardaí following the seizure.
The discovery of Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €652,000, cannabis resin with an estimated value of €25,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000, was made at a property in the Dublin 1 area searched by Gardaí at 3.30pm this afternoon.
Gardaí also seized 12 scrambler motorcycles, three electric scooters and two speedboats during the search operation.
The men who were arrested are being detained at Store Street Garda Station, and the drugs have been sent for analysis.
A spokesperson said that garda investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Gardaí attached to the Community Policing Unit in Store Street Garda Station carried out the search and seizure, with assistance from the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.