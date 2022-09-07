Man, 80s, dies in Co Limerick car crash

Man, 80s, dies in Co Limerick car crash

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. File picture: Damien Storan

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 19:40
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses as a man in his 80s has lost his life in a two-car collision in Ballingowan, Newcastle West, Co Limerick this afternoon. 

The elderly man was the driver of one of the cars involved in the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí and emergency services arrived at roughly 4.15pm. No other injuries were reported. 

The collision occurred on the N21 and the road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place, which is to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, as well as to road users who were travelling through the area between 4pm and 4.30pm with camera footage, including dash cam. 

"Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station," they said. 

