Ireland appoints first ever gambling regulator to oversee sector

Ireland appoints first ever gambling regulator to oversee sector

Under the proposed plan, the regulator would have powers to impose fines and other sanctions on gambling providers which breach rules.

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 02:03
Sean Murray

A senior civil servant has been appointed to the new role of Ireland’s first gambling regulator.

Anne Marie Caulfield was chosen following an open competition for a chief executive officer designate of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

From 2008 to 2016, she was the director of the Residential Tenancies Board and has been assigned a number of briefs during her time at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Set to be established next year, the Government’s long-awaited legislation to reform the gambling industry will see the regulator given powers of enforcement and a mandate to strengthen safeguards for problem gamblers.

Efforts to reform Ireland’s gambling laws were first mooted almost a decade ago, with proposed legislation gathering dust and not progressed. However, late last year, Junior Justice Minister James Browne published the general scheme of new legislation in this area.

Under the plans, the regulator would have powers to impose fines and other sanctions on gambling providers which breach rules.

Announcing the appointment of Ms Caulfield, Mr Browne said legislation is currently being prepared for publication in the autumn. The early appointment of a regulator – before legislation has passed to set up the regulatory authority – is aimed at minimising the time between the enacting of the new laws and the date when the regulator gets to work.

“Greater regulation of the gambling industry in Ireland has long been called for and is a key priority for me as Minister,” he said.

“This is an incredibly important piece of work from a social perspective and will make a real difference in preventing harm to people from problem gambling, but also to ensuring that modern and effective licensing and regulatory measures are in place for the industry.” 

It is expected the new regulator will be established and operational in 2023.

Read More

New laws will put an end to incentivised betting to tackle gambling addiction

More in this section

Man, 80s, dies in Co Limerick car crash Man, 80s, dies in Co Limerick car crash
CAB seizes Rolex watches, designer footwear, and cash in raids on 15 Munster premises  CAB seizes Rolex watches, designer footwear, and cash in raids on 15 Munster premises 
Shannonbridge B project Taoiseach: Households will not be forced to turn off lights or reduce heating
gamblingOrganisation: Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland
<p>The drugs were seized as part of a planned operation by Gardaí</p>

Two speedboats, 12 motorcycles and €600k of drugs seized in Dublin as three men arrested

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices