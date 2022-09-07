Jockeys and trainers among hundreds at funeral of ‘charismatic’ Jack de Bromhead

Jack de Bromhead's father Henry gave mourners a simple message at his young son's funeral in Butlerstown, Co Waterford.

He and his wife Heather have found solace in the knowledge "he knew how much we loved him" since the 13-year-old's tragic death last Saturday at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Kerry, where he was thrown from a horse.

"I just ask any of you, whoever you love, make sure to tell them. Because if something like this happens to you, something so tragic happens to you, it's a great comfort.

"If you could take that away with you, we would really appreciate it."

A mourner holds a mass booklet for the funeral for Jack de Bromhead. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Remembered as a "cheeky" and "caring" youngster, his grandfather said he affectionately called him 'Grandy-boy' in the "most atrocious Waterford accent he could summon", while his father found himself "downgraded" to 'Hen-boy'.

Mourners gathered in the hundreds, near famed horse trainer Henry's Cheltenham Gold Cup and Aintree Grand National winning yard in Knockeen. Rachael Blackmore, John 'Shark' Hanlon and Michael 'Mouse' Morris were among the famed faces of the racing world in attendance.

Youngsters from Jack de Bromhead's life formed a guard of honour — Butlerstown GAA Club, Waterpark Rugby Club, and pony racers from across the country paying their respects to their late friend, with the young riders turning out in a patchwork of racing colours.

Rain poured on mourners as the funeral cortege, led by three tractors, up to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, eventually breaking and the sun later bringing warmth on the hundreds who remained outside the church.

The youngster's passion for adventure was recounted by all who spoke. From swimming to football and hurling, and later, rugby, he pursued each but his true love was racing, the family said.

Henry de Bromhead (centre), at the funeral. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr de Bromhead recounted one conversation where, after Jack had fallen from a horse, he queried how his son felt about the sport.

"Hen-boy, if you can't take the falls, you can't be doing it," he said, adding how Jack had told him how much he thrived from it.

"Dad, I just love pony racing. It is unbelievable. I get such a buzz out of it," he had said.

Henry recalled how he and Heather were sometimes greeted early in the morning by their son, fully dressed in his riding gear and raring to go for that day's events, while his parents were still barely awake in bed.

Mourners gather for the funeral of Jack de Bromhead at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown (Niall Carson/PA)

He recalled "four-hour drives" across the country as Jack pursued show-jumping and pony racing.

"Generally anything to do with pony racing is the furthest away from Waterford that you can imagine," he said, admitting he would try not to complain about the journeys.

"My god, I'd be happy to do the four hours all over the place now. I can guarantee you that."

One tribute, from Jack's twin sister Mia, summed up her love.

"I got lucky when you were born with me. I will miss your cheeky smile that made all my friends fall in love with you. May you rest in peace, my beautiful brother."

His sister Georgia said he was the "kindest, bravest and most caring big brother" that could be asked for. "Life will never be the same without Jack," she told mourners.

There was also a strong passion for driving and farming, explained Jack's grandfather Andrew Moffat.

Young jockeys arrive for the funeral of Jack de Bromhead (Niall Carson/PA)

He poignantly recounted the tragic incident that "shattered" their lives and led to his "charming, charismatic" grandson's death. He and his wife Marian had accompanied him down to the race in Kerry and witnessed Jack's horse throwing him from its back.

"His horse came down; Jack was thrown; and in an instant, the horse delivered a fatal blow to Jack's head.

"Our 13 years with our beloved Jack will never be forgotten by his family and all our friends and colleagues who knew the happiest, loving child you could ever hope for."

Describing Jack de Bromhead as a "little prince", parish priest Fr Pat Fitzgerald said the de Bromheads were "a family who have scaled the heights of jubilation and which now has to plumb the deepest depths of sorrow - and we must walk with them".

Jack's parents signed off their eulogy with the words their son would say to them each night before going to bed - "night Mum, night Dad, love you."