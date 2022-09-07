Vouchers and Vat cuts would help minimise impact of soaring bills – electricity industry report

The influence of gas on electricity markets has seen prices soaring by 532% since the beginning of last year — leaving the most vulnerable in society among the bigger casualties.

That is according to the latest report from the body representing the European electricity industry, which warned that without sufficient demand reduction, gas stocks could get emptied should Russia completely halt supply.

In its Power Barometer 2022 report, Eurelectric said: “As the global market in fossil fuel experienced a serious uptick, electricity prices in European wholesale markets began to show a marked increase between June and September 2021.

"This has continued through 2022 with average EU day-ahead prices reaching €405/MWh in August 2022 — 532% higher than in January 2021.”

By way of comparison, in January 2020, the average day-ahead price was just €34/MWh.

MWh means a megawatt hour, which equals 1,000 kilowatts of electricity generated per hour and is used to measure electric output.

The knock-on effect for consumers means that retail prices are up by 84% since 2021, the report said.

“Households across Europe have faced higher bills as retail prices shared the upward trend of wholesale market but fixed-term contracts limited the average retail price rise to 8.2% in 2021.

"However, the latest data for new contracts offered in the capitals of various European countries shows prices 84% higher in June 2022 than in January 2021.

"As the crisis continues, the best policy solution remains the adoption of targeted customer support measures — such as energy vouchers and a Vat reduction — coupled with energy efficiency incentives to mitigate the price surge’s impact on households."

As expected, European countries heavily dependent on electricity generation from fossil fuels, with gas as the price setter, experienced the highest rise in power prices, it added.

Europe is currently “walking a tightrope”, it warned, and Eurelectric secretary general, Kristian Ruby, said:

The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction to imported fossil fuels.

"Governments should seek to tackle this rather than resorting to distortive, ad-hoc interventions in the electricity market. In parallel, we also encourage sobriety measures to save energy this coming winter,” he added.

A number of energy-saving measures are underway across the continent, with Ireland no exception.

The Irish Examiner reported this week that public sector workers face having the temperature in their offices controlled, and will also be urged to heat certain floors where people are working, rather than whole buildings. Turning off public lighting of State buildings, similar to what Germany has already done, is another option being considered.

Europe’s energy ministers are to meet to discuss the crisis in Brussels on Friday.