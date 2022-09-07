Vouchers and Vat cuts would help minimise impact of soaring bills – electricity industry report

Vouchers and Vat cuts would help minimise impact of soaring bills – electricity industry report

'The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction to imported fossil fuels,' according to Eurelectric secretary general, Kristian Ruby. File picture: eurelectric.org

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 17:43
Pádraig Hoare

The influence of gas on electricity markets has seen prices soaring by 532% since the beginning of last year — leaving the most vulnerable in society among the bigger casualties.

That is according to the latest report from the body representing the European electricity industry, which warned that without sufficient demand reduction, gas stocks could get emptied should Russia completely halt supply.

In its Power Barometer 2022 report, Eurelectric said: “As the global market in fossil fuel experienced a serious uptick, electricity prices in European wholesale markets began to show a marked increase between June and September 2021. 

"This has continued through 2022 with average EU day-ahead prices reaching €405/MWh in August 2022 — 532% higher than in January 2021.”

By way of comparison, in January 2020, the average day-ahead price was just €34/MWh.

MWh means a megawatt hour, which equals 1,000 kilowatts of electricity generated per hour and is used to measure electric output.

The knock-on effect for consumers means that retail prices are up by 84% since 2021, the report said.

“Households across Europe have faced higher bills as retail prices shared the upward trend of wholesale market but fixed-term contracts limited the average retail price rise to 8.2% in 2021. 

"However, the latest data for new contracts offered in the capitals of various European countries shows prices 84% higher in June 2022 than in January 2021. 

"As the crisis continues, the best policy solution remains the adoption of targeted customer support measures — such as energy vouchers and a Vat reduction — coupled with energy efficiency incentives to mitigate the price surge’s impact on households."

As expected, European countries heavily dependent on electricity generation from fossil fuels, with gas as the price setter, experienced the highest rise in power prices, it added.

Europe is currently “walking a tightrope”, it warned, and Eurelectric secretary general, Kristian Ruby, said: 

The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction to imported fossil fuels. 

"Governments should seek to tackle this rather than resorting to distortive, ad-hoc interventions in the electricity market. In parallel, we also encourage sobriety measures to save energy this coming winter,” he added. 

A number of energy-saving measures are underway across the continent, with Ireland no exception.

The Irish Examiner reported this week that public sector workers face having the temperature in their offices controlled, and will also be urged to heat certain floors where people are working, rather than whole buildings. Turning off public lighting of State buildings, similar to what Germany has already done, is another option being considered.

Europe’s energy ministers are to meet to discuss the crisis in Brussels on Friday. 

Read More

EU planning five 'immediate moves' to tame runaway energy prices

More in this section

Russia Putin Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin
Electric bill charges paper Energia the latest supplier to hike prices
Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding
#Energy PricesPower Barometer#Cost of livingPlace: RussiaPlace: EuropePerson: Kristian RubyOrganisation: Eurelectric
<p>The coffin of Jack de Bromhead is carried out of the church following the funeral (PA)</p>

Jockeys and trainers among hundreds at funeral of ‘charismatic’ Jack de Bromhead

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices