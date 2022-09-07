Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding

A pensioner spent 14 hours on the floor after becoming trapped in his own home in Dublin because of hoarding.

The Dublin Fire Brigade, which rescued the man, is encouraging people with the disorder to look for help.

A photo posted on their Twitter page shows mounds of belongings and rubbish blocking a hallway and stairs, piled as high as the ceiling in some places, at a house in Dublin.

The fire brigade said hoarding is a fire hazard but also a health issue.

They urged those who have a hoarding disorder — or friends and family — to speak with a GP to start the process of getting help.

A hoarding disorder is where a person gathers an excessive number of items and stores them. The HSE says this is usually in a chaotic manner and results in unmanageable amounts of clutter.

Counselling psychologist and TU Dublin lecturer Leslie Shoemaker said hoarding is part of the OCD spectrum and affects 3% to 6% of the population.

"In this particular instance, this was somebody who clearly was an extreme hoarder," Ms Shoemaker said.

This is not something they are doing as a form of indulgence, they are not lazy. This is a proper, full-blown disorder."

Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone, said the charity see two to three cases a week ranging in levels of seriousness.

"We would usually get involved when it has gotten to a point that a person cannot really live in their house anymore, cannot cope anymore."

Staff at Alone take an internal training course on how to deal with it to ensure it is done in a way that is mindful of the individual.

"If you move too quickly with somebody to de-clutter, you actually impoverish them and can cause them a lot of physical and mental damage."

He praised Dublin Fire Brigade for highlighting the condition and said those with the disorder need to seek professional support.

Those who are hoarders themselves or who know of someone who is can contact OCD Ireland at ocdireland.org.