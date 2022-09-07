Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding

Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding

Dublin Fire Brigade were called to a person who became trapped in their home due to hoarding. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 13:07
Michelle McGlynn

A pensioner spent 14 hours on the floor after becoming trapped in his own home in Dublin because of hoarding.

The Dublin Fire Brigade, which rescued the man, is encouraging people with the disorder to look for help.

A photo posted on their Twitter page shows mounds of belongings and rubbish blocking a hallway and stairs, piled as high as the ceiling in some places, at a house in Dublin.

The fire brigade said hoarding is a fire hazard but also a health issue.

They urged those who have a hoarding disorder — or friends and family — to speak with a GP to start the process of getting help.

A hoarding disorder is where a person gathers an excessive number of items and stores them. The HSE says this is usually in a chaotic manner and results in unmanageable amounts of clutter.

Counselling psychologist and TU Dublin lecturer Leslie Shoemaker said hoarding is part of the OCD spectrum and affects 3% to 6% of the population.

"In this particular instance, this was somebody who clearly was an extreme hoarder," Ms Shoemaker said.

This is not something they are doing as a form of indulgence, they are not lazy. This is a proper, full-blown disorder."

Sean Moynihan, CEO of Alone, said the charity see two to three cases a week ranging in levels of seriousness.

"We would usually get involved when it has gotten to a point that a person cannot really live in their house anymore, cannot cope anymore."

Staff at Alone take an internal training course on how to deal with it to ensure it is done in a way that is mindful of the individual.

"If you move too quickly with somebody to de-clutter, you actually impoverish them and can cause them a lot of physical and mental damage."

He praised Dublin Fire Brigade for highlighting the condition and said those with the disorder need to seek professional support.

Those who are hoarders themselves or who know of someone who is can contact OCD Ireland at ocdireland.org.

Read More

EU planning five 'immediate moves' to tame runaway energy prices

More in this section

Funeral for young jockey Jack de Bromhead to be held Funeral for young jockey Jack de Bromhead to be held
Liz Truss appoints Brexiteer as new Northern Ireland secretary  Liz Truss appoints Brexiteer as new Northern Ireland secretary 
Wexford author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker prize Wexford author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker prize
Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy

EU planning five 'immediate moves' to tame runaway energy prices

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices