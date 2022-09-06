Tallaght siblings Lisa, Christy and Chelsea to be laid to rest on Friday

The three siblings killed at their home in Tallaght on Sunday will be laid to rest after a joint funeral on Friday.
In a death notice published on rip.ie for 18-year-old Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin siblings, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, their family have issued a “very special thanks to everyone for all their love and kindness over the past few days”.
The notice said the three were the “beloved and cherished son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and much loved brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey”.
The siblings will lie in repose at the Brian McElroy funeral home in the Square in Tallaght on Thursday between 2pm and 5pm, with removal to St St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, arriving at 5.30pm.
The funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.