Gigs being cancelled around the country as cost-of-living crisis hits ticket sales

Singer Mary Coughlan: 'During previous dips in the economy, people went to live gigs to get a lift, but this is very different.' File picture: Patrick Browne

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 17:30
Jack White

Gigs are being cancelled around the country due to the cost-of-living crisis and slow ticket sales as people worry about the future, according to the Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI).

The group, which represents hundreds of musicians, performers and stage crew, said the uncertain months ahead and potential blackouts have many in the industry wondering how it would impact gigs and live shows.

MEAI warned the possibility of venues being forced to close to save money and conserve energy will have a devastating knock-on effect on the music and entertainment sector.

Singer Mary Coughlan said: “The cost of food, heating and fuel means that people are scared to spend money on going out. Some of my shows have been cancelled already here and in the UK.

“Promoters are telling me it’s because of slow ticket sales. During previous dips in the economy, people went to live gigs to get a lift, but this is very different.” 

MEAI has launched a pre-budget submission calling for more support for the industry.

MEAI spokesman Matt McGranaghan said: “We have recommended two schemes which will subsidise live gigs in local areas and communities. If we don’t support local musicians and entertainers then we risk losing more workers, which will have a negative impact on the social scene and tourism also.” 

Mr McGranaghan said the industry had not had a chance to recover from the pandemic.

Our sector lost almost 40% of workers as a result of Covid. We were closed for 680 days and just as the sector was getting up and running we find ourselves in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis.” 

The schemes worth €25m aim to subsidise live gigs and implement a reduced VAT rate for musicians and entertainers.

The pre-budget submission lists eight requests which include a pilot scheme for disabled artists which would give them more freedom to earn a living from their music and art, and a hardship fund for professional musicians and entertainers worth €5m.

MEAI will deliver a briefing to TDs and senators in the coming weeks.

'I think the recession has already begun': Ireland's Gen Zs and millennials consider emigration

