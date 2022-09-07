Children in Ireland tell UN of frustration with country's 'dire' health services

Children in Ireland have told the United Nations they are frustrated and disappointed with the country's "dire" health services, particularly in the area of mental health. They have also highlighted the need for exam reform, the impact of bullying in schools, and the need to be listened to.

A major new report offers a snapshot of the views of the country's young people on major issues affecting them, taking in the views of 5,500 children aged between two and 17 who took part in an online survey, and more than 200 children who took part in focus groups over a 10-month period.

Entitled Pieces of Us, and coordinated by the Office of the Children's Ombudsman (OCO), the report will be submitted to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Children ahead of its dialogue with the Irish Government next January.

When asked about what they would change, around 1,000 of those aged 12 and under would start with various aspects of school life, including homework and tackling bullying, while a similar number referenced the need for better recreation facilities. There were 600 responses calling for better services and supports, taking in homelessness and mental health.

There were 1,300 negative references to school in the older age group, with "a heavy focus on State examinations, particularly the Leaving Certificate, excessive homework on top of the school day and the lack of supports available to them in schools".

One 16-year-old said: "The Leaving Cert is a flawed system that affects mental health severely.

Irish schools do not handle mental health issues such as autism and self-harm appropriately.

There were 550 references to a lack of proper services and supports, including physical and mental health and for people with a disability. One boy, 15, said: "Disability services are dire. Health services are dire."

As for what children aged 12 and under did not like, there were 700 negative comments about school, including homework, bullying, and a lack of supports for children with a disability. Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns also featured prominently,

There were also 400 responses about social issues, such as the cost of housing, homelessness and racism. One 11-year-old said: "My family have rented in the same place for years and are now being asked to move because they are selling the house.

I cried, I don’t know where I am going to live.

A significant minority of the younger age group also felt they were not listened to.

When asked what was good about being a child in Ireland, there were almost 2,000 references to play and recreation for those aged 12 and under, alongside 900 positive comments about school, 800 about friends, and 550 about the positive impact of family.

Those aged 13 and older made 1,300 positive references to school and education and 1,000 referred to friends as a positive factor in their life, with a similar number referring to leisure as a positive part of being young in Ireland. Freedom, safety and not being discriminated against also ranked as positives.

The report also said there were 500 references to respect and acceptance while a significant minority of the older age group also said they felt unsafe, including online, and also referenced drugs "and threats from a perceived growing number of gangs". The focus groups also referenced gender stereotyping and sex education as areas that needed improvement.