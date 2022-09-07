Children in Ireland tell UN of frustration with country's 'dire' health services

Children in Ireland tell UN of frustration with country's 'dire' health services

"We’re aware that negative hospital experiences in children can negatively influence their response to healthcare when they’re older"

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 02:07
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Children in Ireland have told the United Nations they are frustrated and disappointed with the country's "dire" health services, particularly in the area of mental health. They have also highlighted the need for exam reform, the impact of bullying in schools, and the need to be listened to.

A major new report offers a snapshot of the views of the country's young people on major issues affecting them, taking in the views of 5,500 children aged between two and 17 who took part in an online survey, and more than 200 children who took part in focus groups over a 10-month period.

Entitled Pieces of Us, and coordinated by the Office of the Children's Ombudsman (OCO), the report will be submitted to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Children ahead of its dialogue with the Irish Government next January. 

When asked about what they would change, around 1,000 of those aged 12 and under would start with various aspects of school life, including homework and tackling bullying, while a similar number referenced the need for better recreation facilities. There were 600 responses calling for better services and supports, taking in homelessness and mental health.

There were 1,300 negative references to school in the older age group, with "a heavy focus on State examinations, particularly the Leaving Certificate, excessive homework on top of the school day and the lack of supports available to them in schools". 

One 16-year-old said: "The Leaving Cert is a flawed system that affects mental health severely. 

Irish schools do not handle mental health issues such as autism and self-harm appropriately.

There were 550 references to a lack of proper services and supports, including physical and mental health and for people with a disability. One boy, 15, said: "Disability services are dire. Health services are dire."

As for what children aged 12 and under did not like, there were 700 negative comments about school, including homework, bullying, and a lack of supports for children with a disability. Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns also featured prominently,

There were also 400 responses about social issues, such as the cost of housing, homelessness and racism. One 11-year-old said: "My family have rented in the same place for years and are now being asked to move because they are selling the house. 

I cried, I don’t know where I am going to live.

A significant minority of the younger age group also felt they were not listened to.

When asked what was good about being a child in Ireland, there were almost 2,000 references to play and recreation for those aged 12 and under, alongside 900 positive comments about school, 800 about friends, and 550 about the positive impact of family. 

Those aged 13 and older made 1,300 positive references to school and education and 1,000 referred to friends as a positive factor in their life, with a similar number referring to leisure as a positive part of being young in Ireland. Freedom, safety and not being discriminated against also ranked as positives.

The report also said there were 500 references to respect and acceptance while a significant minority of the older age group also said they felt unsafe, including online, and also referenced drugs "and threats from a perceived growing number of gangs". The focus groups also referenced gender stereotyping and sex education as areas that needed improvement.

Read More

Colman Noctor: Let’s not forget the emotional needs of young adults 

More in this section

Wexford author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker prize Wexford author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker prize
Rossfield Estate incident Tallaght siblings Lisa, Christy and Chelsea to be laid to rest on Friday
Ombudsman calls for 'gear change' in how Government considers children  Ombudsman calls for 'gear change' in how Government considers children 
Health#Mental Health#Childrens Health#Bullying#Leaving CertOrganisation: United Nations
<p>Chris Heaton-Harris is taking over the role following a cabinet reshuffle. </p>

Liz Truss appoints Brexiteer as new Northern Ireland secretary 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices