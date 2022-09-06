Irish public asked to help solve 16-year-old mystery of body found on Scottish beach

The Irish public is being urged to help identify a body found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago.

The woman's body was washed up on a beach in Stranraer in 2006.

Searches and appeals in the UK have failed to yield any clues as to the identity of a woman known only as Port Logan Woman, named after the beach she washed up on.

At one point, police suspected she might have been Lisa Dorrian, who disappeared from County Down.

The 25-year-old from Bangor, Co Down, went missing after a party on a caravan site 20 miles away in the coastal village of Ballyhalbert on the Ards peninsula on February 28, 2005.

While a body has never been found, police believe she was murdered.

Despite eight arrests on suspicion of murder, the identification of around 4,000 potential witnesses, and 275 searches, no one has been brought to justice.

Irish connection

Cold case investigators are now considering the possibility that the Port Logan Woman entered the water in Dublin Bay.

The assumption is based on a study of tidal flows, the weather, and the location of where the body was found.

She is believed to have been in the water for up to six months, so may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006.

She was found on November 22, 2006, on the beach at Port Logan, a village in a sheltered bay.

The harbour at Port Logan featured in the film The Vanishing, about a lighthouse keepers’ disappearance.

A series of posters, social media posts, a video and a dedicated webpage will appeal for help from the public over the coming weeks to help identify her.

Facial reconstruction

The campaign, launched by the Scottish Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) and the missing persons charity Locate International, will use an updated facial reconstruction image of ‘Port Logan Woman’ produced last year.

It is thought the woman was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build, and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall.

She was wearing size 10 black trousers from the former Bay Trading brand, a white size 34C bra from British Homes Stores — which closed its only Irish branch in Dublin in 1992 — and tan-coloured tights when she was discovered on Wednesday, November 22, 2006.

Dr Maureen Taylor, co-director of the Scottish Cold Case Unit at GCU, said: “The team has been undertaking a number of enquiries around the clothing she was wearing, a geographical profile of the location she was found, sea and air incidents and missing women from the UK and Ireland.

“Although she was found in southwest Scotland, it may be that she had lived in, spent time in, or had travelled to or from Ireland.

“Is there a friend or relative that you haven’t heard from or lost contact with who may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006?"

Anyone with information can email ColdCaseUnit@gcu.ac.uk, call 0141 331 3235 or complete a form online.