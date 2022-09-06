'Great disappointment' that carbon emissions are still rising

The stark picture of Ireland's emissions going in the wrong direction a quarter way through the first carbon budget period is "a great disappointment, but not surprising".

That is according to one of the country's leading experts, who was reacting as the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) reported that transport-led emissions have led to Ireland's carbon output coming back to pre-pandemic levels.

The SEAI report said that although Ireland is committed to reducing our emissions by 4.8% per annum from 2021 to 2025 under the first carbon budget, energy-related emissions were instead up 5.4% in 2021.

"A rebound in car use after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions is a significant contributor to Ireland’s increased emissions. Energy demand for transport rose by 8.3% from its significant suppression in 2020.

"While this may be expected, it underlines the urgent requirement for change in the transport sector, with a necessary shift to cycling, walking, public transport, and electric vehicles, and eliminating unnecessary car journeys," the SEAI said.

Carbon budget targets

The Government announced ‘carbon budgets’ in 2020, but specific targets were only agreed upon after protracted wrangling politically in July of this year, in order to set Ireland's course in reducing emissions by 51% by 2030.

They include all greenhouse gases in each five-year cycle, and will allocate emissions ceilings to the likes of motorists, households, farmers, businesses, and industry.

The carbon budget for 2021-2025 aims to reduce emissions by 4.8% on average annually for five years, while the 2026-2030 budget will increase that annual reduction to 8.3%.

University College Cork (UCC) professor of sustainable energy and energy-systems modelling, Hannah Daly, said the effort now required to reverse course was going to be huge, especially with emissions going in the wrong direction.

With energy demand strongly rebounding following the pandemic, a resurgence in coal-fired power generation, and continued reliance on fossil fuels for transport and heating, it is not a surprise that energy-related greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2021.

"Nonetheless, it is a great disappointment that emissions are still rising, even though we are over one-quarter way through the first carbon budget period.

"Every extra tonne of carbon emitted will put carbon budgets further out of reach, and will unnecessarily warm the already overheated planet. It will take a great collective effort, led by government, to turn this around," she said.

Emeritus chemistry professor at UCC, John Sodeau, a campaigner for better air quality, said the current energy crisis was a huge setback to emissions and pollution reduction, as people turned to lighting fires in the living rooms rather than turn on costly central heating.

"The only answer I have at the moment is for people to be helped to understand the risks of burning any solid fuel, and make choices in their homes, [and] for family and neighbours accordingly," he said.