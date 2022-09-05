Only 4% of children in some areas fully vaccinated for Covid-19

Just 4% of children in some areas were fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in July, new data from the Central Statistic Office shows.

While the highest numbers of children aged 5-11 fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in July were in Stillorgan, Dublin, at 54%, the lowest rate was in Buncrana, Co Donegal at 4%.

The data is broken down by local electoral area (LEA).

Bantry had the lowest Covid vaccination rates for children in Cork with 15% of 5 – 11-year-olds fully vaccinated in July.

Cork City South Central was the second lowest at 16% followed by Cork City North West at 17%.

The highest vaccination rate in Cork for children aged 5-11 in July was Carrigaline where 36% were fully vaccinated.

Both Bandon-Kinsale and Macroom local electoral areas (LEAs) had the next highest fully vaccinated rates for this age cohort at 32% each.

As of July 31 this year, the uptake for boosters varied widely across the country, from 36% in some areas to 74% in others.

Rathfarnham-Templeogue, Blackrock, and Dundrum, all in Dublin, had the highest Covid-19 booster 1 rates in the country.

Booster 2 rates were 10% on average across all LEAs in July, an increase of 1% from the previous month. However, booster 2 was only offered to certain members of society.

Just 16% of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated. The accommodation and food services sector had the highest percentage of employees who were not fully vaccinated at 22%.

The sector with the highest booster 1 rate was public administration and defence at 84%.

Commenting on the Bulletin, Steven Conroy, statistician, said: "This Covid-19 Vaccination Bulletin is based on Covid-19 vaccinations and booster programmes 1 and 2 given up to 31 July, 2022.

“The report also includes analysis using data from the Revenue PAYE Modernisation system (PMOD) to provide insight on employment status of records of vaccination from the HSE Vaccine Information System. Looking at employees by economic sector, the accommodation and food services sector had the highest percentage of employees who were not fully vaccinated at 22%.

"Just 16% of employees across all sectors were not fully vaccinated. Some 51% of employees in the EU15-27 nationality group were not fully vaccinated. Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 booster 1 vaccination rates were in the EU15-27 nationality grouping."