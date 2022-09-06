Climate body urges government to finance insulation and heating to tackle energy crisis

Immediate measures such as attic insulation, heating controls, and draught proofing must be financed by the Government to assist households to navigate the energy crisis.

That is according to the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), which added that red tape must be simplified to assist consumers through the renewable energy process.

The CCAC annual review said "swift and decisive action to support people and communities this winter" could be made by tackling Ireland’s dependence on harmful fossil fuels, which it called "a root cause of high energy costs, supply instability and high levels of carbon dioxide emissions".

The body called on support for consumers and emissions reduction most pressingly in transport, electricity, buildings, and industry.

CCAC chair Marie Donnelly said: "As we approach what will be one of the most challenging winters in a generation, it is imperative that we support communities by protecting the most vulnerable in society, particularly those in receipt of the winter fuel allowance and those living in the worst performing buildings.

'Home energy upgrades'

“There are measures that can be introduced immediately that will have a significant impact, including accelerating the roll-out of home energy upgrades such as the installation of attic insulation, draught-proofing, regular servicing of boilers, installation of heating controls, and simplifying the paperwork to access grants.

"These low cost and easily applied measures will support vulnerable households in the short term making a difference to people’s energy bills, health, and wellbeing.”

In the medium to long-term, the CCAC said it was in the "overriding public interest" to develop renewable resources such as onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar renewable electricity in a quicker fashion.