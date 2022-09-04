HSE issues second warning over synthetic 'designer drug' at Electric Picnic

HSE issues second warning over synthetic 'designer drug' at Electric Picnic

Crowds at Electric Picnic Festival this weekend. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 21:57
Eoin English

The HSE has issued its second drugs warning to Electric Picnic festival goers after finding a potent stimulant ‘designer-drug’ in circulation at the event.

In the warning on Sunday evening, the HSE said tests conducted by its on-site drug testing team at the festival in Stradbally in Co Laois had identified a 3-CMC synthetic cathinone substance in large white crystal form.

It said it is aware of similar cathinone-type substances having been found in the UK this summer sold as MDMA, pills, powders, and crystals.

People can never be fully sure of the contents of pills, powders or crystals, it said.

“These substances can produce strong stimulant effects which can make people feel unwell,” it warned.

“They can lead to prolonged stimulation, insomnia, anxiety, paranoia, suicidal feelings, psychosis with negative come-downs and after effects.

“They can also cause cravings which could lead to over consumption and overdose.” 

The HSE said it safer not to use drugs at all but it said if people do use them, to be aware of the information that can help to reduce the harm.

And it urged people not to be afraid to get medical help if they or a friend feels unwell or suicidal after using drugs.

It is the second public drugs warning issue by the HSE's on-site drug testing team at Electric Picnic.

On Friday, the team identified a double-strength ecstasy tablet in circulation at the event.

The Mybrand purple skull pill was found to contain around two times the average adult dose.

Both warnings were issued as part of the first anonymous and real-time drug testing trial at a festival site in Ireland.

The monitoring programme was able to analyse drugs to provide real-time information in a festival setting.

It was the first time that illegal drugs were tested outside of authorised state facilities.

It was run as part of the Government’s ‘Safer Nightlife’ harm reduction campaign.

Read More

HSE and Gardaí may have different perspectives on drug testing, but the common aim is to reduce harm

More in this section

Minister to be called before committee to explain mother and baby homes decision Minister to be called before committee to explain mother and baby homes decision
Weather warning looms over Electric Picnic as festival fans brace for further downpours Weather warning looms over Electric Picnic as festival fans brace for further downpours
Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing Dublin man Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing Dublin man
#Electric PicnicDrugsOrganisation: HSE
HSE issues second warning over synthetic 'designer drug' at Electric Picnic

Memorial plaque to Clarissa McCarthy erected 'in the place she loved best'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices