HSE issues second warning over synthetic 'designer drug' at Electric Picnic

The HSE has issued its second drugs warning to Electric Picnic festival goers after finding a potent stimulant ‘designer-drug’ in circulation at the event.

In the warning on Sunday evening, the HSE said tests conducted by its on-site drug testing team at the festival in Stradbally in Co Laois had identified a 3-CMC synthetic cathinone substance in large white crystal form.

It said it is aware of similar cathinone-type substances having been found in the UK this summer sold as MDMA, pills, powders, and crystals.

People can never be fully sure of the contents of pills, powders or crystals, it said.

“These substances can produce strong stimulant effects which can make people feel unwell,” it warned.

“They can lead to prolonged stimulation, insomnia, anxiety, paranoia, suicidal feelings, psychosis with negative come-downs and after effects.

“They can also cause cravings which could lead to over consumption and overdose.”

The HSE said it safer not to use drugs at all but it said if people do use them, to be aware of the information that can help to reduce the harm.

And it urged people not to be afraid to get medical help if they or a friend feels unwell or suicidal after using drugs.

It is the second public drugs warning issue by the HSE's on-site drug testing team at Electric Picnic.

On Friday, the team identified a double-strength ecstasy tablet in circulation at the event.

The Mybrand purple skull pill was found to contain around two times the average adult dose.

Both warnings were issued as part of the first anonymous and real-time drug testing trial at a festival site in Ireland.

The monitoring programme was able to analyse drugs to provide real-time information in a festival setting.

It was the first time that illegal drugs were tested outside of authorised state facilities.

It was run as part of the Government’s ‘Safer Nightlife’ harm reduction campaign.