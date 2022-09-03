Gardaí issue appeal for information on missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.
31-year-old Joshua Sturdy is missing from the Dublin 8 area since the morning of Friday, September 2.
Joshua is described as being approximately 6ft"5’ with a large build and brown hair.
When he was last seen, Joshua was wearing a striped polo shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and black runners.
Anyone with any information on Joshua's whereabouts has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.