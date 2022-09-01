Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

A mass booklet from a memorial service in memory of Lauren Bullock (PA)

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 13:59
Rebecca Black, PA

Three promising young lives were cut short when a fatal crush at a Co Tyrone hotel three years ago turned a night out into a tragedy.

Connor Currie was just 16 years old, while Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard were only a year older at 17 when they were among hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel for a disco.

However, they were never to return home from the St Patrick’s Day event in 2019.

Connor Currie (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA)

As the funerals took place, Archbishop Eamon Martin, described a “valley of tears”.

The youngest victim, Connor Currie, was remembered as a “courteous and appreciative” student who wanted to become an accountant.

The Edendork Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football club member was described by his mother Ciara and father Eamon as a “gem”.

Lauren Bullock was described as a young woman with a “warm and bubbly personality with a very infectious smile”.

The St Patrick’s College student had a passion for cheerleading with Euphoria All Star, as well as being devoted to her dog Benji.

Morgan Barnard (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA)

Meanwhile, Morgan Barnard’s humour brightened people’s lives, his funeral heard.

One friend said: “Morgan was my best friend and no matter where he is he will always be my best friend.

“And I am going to love him forever.”

Read More

Prosecutions over St Patrick’s Day disco deaths welcomed by victim’s father

More in this section

Advisory issued as rain and wind could 'cause disruption' on Electric Picnic weekend   Advisory issued as rain and wind could 'cause disruption' on Electric Picnic weekend  
Electric bill charges paper Electric Ireland announces another price hike for October 
Stephen Donnelly's rental property Stephen Donnelly says failure to register Dublin rental property was an oversight 
GreenvalevictimsPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Twitter China Embassy

Ireland raises UN report accusing China of 'serious human rights violations' with authorities in Beijing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices