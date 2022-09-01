Two arrests linked to Kerry housefire that killed father and daughter

Two men have been arrested today in connection with a house fire in Tralee, Co Kerry, ten years ago which claimed the lives of a father and daughter.
A man in his 30s was arrested in June of this year and was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.
Two men in their 40s were then arrested by Gardai this morning, and are being held at Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations.
Anthony O'Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the fire on May 12, 2012.
The housefire occurred at a residential property on Kileen Heights in Tralee.
A garda spokesperson has said that investigations are "ongoing."
