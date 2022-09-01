Two arrests linked to Kerry housefire that killed father and daughter

Two arrests linked to Kerry housefire that killed father and daughter

Two men men in their 40s were arrested this morning. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 08:57
Eimer McAuley

Two men have been arrested today in connection with a house fire in Tralee, Co Kerry, ten years ago which claimed the lives of a father and daughter.

A man in his 30s was arrested in June of this year and was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Two men in their 40s were then arrested by Gardai this morning, and are being held at Tralee and Killarney Garda Stations.

Anthony O'Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine died in the fire on May 12, 2012.

The housefire occurred at a residential property on Kileen Heights in Tralee. 

A garda spokesperson has said that investigations are "ongoing."

More to follow...

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kildare man Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Kildare man
Gardaí seek public's help to find missing Waterford teen Gardaí seek public's help to find missing Waterford teen
hands affected by smallpox. Man with blisters on his hands from monkeypox. WHO chief warns of new Covid variants but says monkeypox virus can be stopped
<p>People with conditions including diabetes, asthma, and heart disease aged 12 to 49, are invited to get their second booster shot from today, Thursday September 1, 2022, as are healthcare workers. Stock picture</p>

Health staff and anyone aged 12 to 49 with long-term illness can get Covid booster from today

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices