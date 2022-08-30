'Colossal' energy costs could force pubs to close or reduce winter opening times

Hundreds of pubs around the country could either close or only open part-time this winter because of rising energy costs, industry chiefs are warning.

Across Cork county, it is estimated at least 300 pubs will close or reduce their opening times. The warning comes as pubs and restaurants are already starting to struggle with rising costs.

Brian Foley, spokesperson for the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, which represents 4,000 publicans across Ireland, said: “There's certainly a huge problem coming down the tracks. Energy bills are going to be colossal.

“We are still in late August where you're drinking outside a pub, or eating outside, they don't have to turn on the lights, they don't go on until 9pm. So, we're still in summer mode and energy consumption hasn't increased.

“But obviously, that's going to change, so we're very aware that it's going to be a huge problem. We are very worried. Things are gonna get very hairy, very quick.”

Rising energy costs is the latest crisis facing the pub trade. The country’s 7,000 pubs had 22 months of Covid lockdowns, closures, partial shutdowns and reduced trading up until restrictions were finally lifted in January this year.

Bars had to contend with a variety of measures, including vaccine passes, mandatory table service, one-metre social distancing and a ban on using bar counters. Rising fuel rises could prove to be the last straw for some pub landlords, says Michael Farrell, who owns Farrell's Summerfield bar in Youghal, east Cork.

He says electricity bills alone at his large family pub cost him around €30-a-day, but these look set to increase to around €100 a day. His oil is going up from €1,000 a refill to €2,000.

Read More High taxes and lifestyle changes blamed for more than 1,800 pubs closing since 2005

For a lot of pubs, he said the annual electricity bills of €12,000 a year could increase two-fold, compared to last year. He also estimates that of the 600 VFI member pubs across Cork, around 300 will close or only open part-time.

Mr Farrell said the government needs to make a start by reducing excise duty, by about 20c or 30c.

“Pubs are very reliant on electricity, oil and gas,” said Mr Farrell, who is a member of the VFI’s Cork County Executive board. “The rise in costs is just not sustainable.

“I made changes over the years to make our business more energy efficient but not everybody has been able to do that. You can only go so far before the cost of opening becomes so prohibitive that you are either faced with closing for the winter or only open at peak times, like weekends.

"I believe the vast majority of our members will introduce some kind of reduction in opening hours.

But around 300 landlords will just shut up for the winter or only open part-time. I am basing this on what I am hearing from fellow publicans.

“All of them are very fearful for what is coming down the tracks.”

The VFI comments come as brewery bosses in the UK are warning pubs there will have to close due to rising energy costs, with some pubs facing energy price hikes of as much as 300%.