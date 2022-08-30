Shielding playgrounds from roads with trees vastly improves air quality for children

Selectively planting trees between school playgrounds and local roads significantly protects children from poor air quality, new research has found.

The findings from scientists in Lancaster University, published in the journal Scientific Reports, show that if tactical planting of vegetation around roads near schools and playgrounds can be installed quickly and efficiently, improvements in air quality are rapid.

In Ireland, concerns around air pollution have grown in recent years, with campaigners, including major health bodies, pointing to the 1,400 lives needlessly lost here every year. Particulate matter is all solid and liquid particles suspended in air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

Nitrogen dioxide causes inflammation of the airways in high doses, which can cause irreversible damage to the respiratory system. Traffic congestion is a major contributor of nitrogen dioxide.

Researchers led by Emeritus Professor at Lancaster University, Barbara Maher, installed so-called ‘tredges’ - trees managed as a head-high hedge - at three Manchester primary schools during the summer school holidays of 2019.

One school had an ivy screen installed, another had western red cedar and the third school had a mixture of western red cedar, Swedish birch and an inner juniper hedge. A fourth school, with no planting, was used as a control, the researchers said.

The results showed that the school with the ivy screen saw a substantial reduction in playground particulate matter concentrations, but an increase in black carbon, while the playground with the mixture of planting saw lower reductions in air pollution to that of the western red cedar.

The biggest overall reductions in particulate matter and black carbon were shown at the school with western red cedar planted, the research found, while the tredges also significantly reduced the magnitude and frequency of acute ‘spikes’ in air pollution reaching the playgrounds.

Prof. Maher said: "Our findings show that we can protect school playgrounds, with carefully chosen and managed tredges, which capture air pollution particulates on their leaves. This helps to prevent at least some of the health hazards imposed on young children at schools next to busy roads where the localised air quality is damagingly poor, and it can be done quickly and cost-effectively.”

The scientists concluded that western red cedar performed best because its abundant small and rough evergreen leaves act like a filter, capturing particulate pollution and stopping it circulating in the atmosphere.

Furthermore, the particulates wash off when it rains, ending up in the soil or drains, and therefore enabling the leaves to then capture more particulate pollution, they said.

"Western red cedar tredges work well because this species’ leaves form millions of tiny rough corrugated projections, each of which can bump into the particulates suspended in the air and ‘capture’ them in their ridges, furrows and pores. This takes them out of the local atmosphere and therefore reduces the exposure to these traffic-sourced air pollution particulates of the children and staff in the playground," Prof. Maher added.

A recent report from the EU’s environmental watchdog found no Irish city was classified as having “good” air quality over the past two years.