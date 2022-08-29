EU working on 'emergency intervention' to help ease 'skyrocketing' electricity prices

Ursula von der Leyen said it is no understatement to say that the world has been watching Europe's response to Russia's aggression very closely, as the stakes are clear to everyone.

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 18:14
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

An "emergency intervention" is now being worked on by the European Union to help ease "skyrocketing" electricity prices.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that along with ending EU dependence on Russian fossil fuels, extraordinary measures are now required to overhaul the energy market.

"The skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design. It was developed under completely different circumstances and for completely different purposes. It is no longer fit for purpose," she has told the Bled Strategic Summit in Slovenia.

"That is why we, the [European] Commission, are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market. We need a new market model for electricity that really functions and brings us back into balance."

Ms von der Leyen said it is no understatement to say that the world has been watching Europe's response to Russia's aggression very closely, as the stakes are clear to everyone.

She said that at beginning of this year, Russia and China openly declared a "so-called unlimited friendship", however, only weeks later, Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a new form of European strategic thinking is now needed to defend the rule of law and to "neutralise Russia's blackmail ability".

"The message could not be more explicit. If we are to preserve basic principles such as self-determination and the inviolability of borders, Putin cannot win this war. And Ukraine must win this war. This is absolutely clear."

She said sanctions on Russia are causing "colossal damage" to the Kremlin's ability to wage war, at a time when the EU has given more than €10bn in support to Ukraine.

She added that a new form of European strategic thinking is now needed to defend the rule of law and to "neutralise Russia's blackmail ability".

This, she said, means "ending our dependence on dirty Russian fossil fuels", which has already begun.

Ms Von Der Leyn added that the EU must support democracies that are most exposed to foreign threats – "and I am not only thinking about Ukraine but also about the Western Balkans."

