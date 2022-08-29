Foley defends reform of Leaving Cert Irish and English 

Education Minister Norma Foley has defended plans to hold two senior cycle exams a year earlier than usual, after internal documents showed concern among the State Examinations Commission with the revised timeline.

Paper 1 of both the English and Irish written exams are to be held at the end of fifth year, while the remaining Leaving Certificate exams are to be held at the end of sixth year as usual, from September next year.

Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge criticised the plans and called for them to be reversed, arguing that "it is not clear that there is any educational basis for the decision".

"This proposal that some of the skills will be assessed at the end of the fifth year is at odds with best practice in relation to the integrated approach to the teaching of the various language skills," it said.

Freedom of Information documents

In Freedom of Information documents released to the group and seen by the PA news agency, Department of Education officials detailed concerns from the State Examinations Commission (SEC) about the effect the new timeline may have on the exam results.

In October, a department official circulated notes from SEC chief executive Andrea Feeney on the reform plans.

The notes stated: "SEC has previously pointed out that any change to the timing of these examinations beyond a few weeks will require a review of specification.”

The SEC also warned: "In our view holding the English essay any earlier than now will significantly disadvantage boys given their level of maturity."

It also expressed concern that holding the papers too far apart from each other may also result in "likely performance variances between males and females".

TUI reaction

These concerns are shared by Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie, who said that teachers “weren’t sold on the idea” and that it was essential it doesn’t result in young people being disadvantaged heading into their exams.

Speaking on Newstalk, Minister Foley said that the plans were based on feedback from parents and students who said sitting the State examinations within several weeks was a stressful experience.

"There has been absolute acceptance for many, many years now that there is absolute requirement for reform of the senior cycle,” she said.

"There will be remodeling and reshaping of Paper 1 in English and Irish so as to ensure that any of the issues that have been raised will be factored in and will be accounted for."

Ms Foley added that the remodelling would ensure that every student "irrespective of gender" would be able to maximise their potential under this model.