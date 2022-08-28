Food bank founder tells of abuse from 'entitled people' 

The founder of a food bank has told how she has curled up on her couch and cried for hours after being verbally abused by "entitled" people demanding supplies.

Ashling Lowe of the Meath Food Bank said she suffered health issues after getting a constant barrage of abuse from callers seeking support.

The service has helped almost 4,000 people over the last six years, including frontline workers and former soldiers who can't make their pensions stretch to cover bills and food. However, more people are now calling seeking help.

"We have had so many new service users because of the rising costs of living recently, which has also affected us in terms of needing more donations to afford the same amount of food," said Ms Lowe.

"We now need €1,800 to keep the Navan-based food bank shelves stocked — prices are increasing and people can no longer afford to make big donations.

"Some days we have nothing left and can't do deliveries that day as we need to go shopping to restock and look after people the following day.

But you just can't explain that to some of the new service users. It goes in one ear and out and they chuck abuse at you down the phone.

"The service users that need our service for years are very understanding and send lovely messages. But I get a barrage of abuse from some of the new service users because I don't have what they want.

"I can't tolerate that for me or my volunteers. Many of my volunteers are service users who can't donate food or money, but they can donate their time which is massive to me. We are here voluntarily. We are not here to be abused."

Ms Lowe said she understands that people are under pressure. "But we are under pressure too. The amount of people needing help is higher than ever before and we need more money than ever before to meet the rising prices.

"I suffered shingles for six weeks due to stress and I had to take a day off from the food bank because of the abuse I was getting over the phone. I came home, curled up on the couch and cried for two hours because I had to."

Ms Lowe said many people ring up embarrassed to ask for help and apologise for ringing because they are genuinely ashamed and are grateful for anything they can get.

"Then there are a lot of those with a sense of entitlement who for them, it's 'I want, I need, I must have now.' And they give dog's abuse if they can't get what they want."